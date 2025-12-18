Marian Central hits season-high eight 3-pointers in win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Marian Central 42, Prairie Ridge 34: At McHenry, Jenna Remke drained four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points as the Hurricanes finished third in the bronze bracket at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Kaylie Kowalsky added nine points for Marian (3-11). Maia Cassin had nine points for Prairie Ridge (3-10).

Crystal Lake Central 37, McHenry 20: At McHenry, the Tigers wrapped up play at the Northern Illinois Holiday classic by defeating the host Warriors and improving to 4-10 on the season. Kaitlyn Miller led McHenry (4-9) with eight points.

Marengo 66, Woodstock North 50: At McHenry, Macy Noe scored 13 points as Marengo captured first place in the silver bracket of the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Ariana Rodriguez and Sophie Hanson added 12 points apiece for Marengo (8-5). Abby Ward led all scorers with 22 points for North (6-5).

Boys basketball

Sandwich 55, Harvard 43: At Harvard, the Hornets fell to the Indians in a nonconference contest. Julian Acosta had 12 points and Damian Vazquez added eight.

Wilmot (Wisc.) 65, Richmond-Burton 56: At Richmond, Luke Robinson led the way for the Rockets with a game-high 23 points as R-B (3-4) dropped the nonconference contest. Will Gardner added 13 points for R-B.

Boys wrestling

Harvard 42, North Boone 36: At Poplar Grove, Liam Parker, Charlie Parker, Owen Vail, Wyatt Slott, Brenna Peters, Cash Stott and Bo Branum won matches for the Hornets.

Harvard 60, Aurora Central Catholic 9: At Poplar Grove, Isaac Mejia, Fernando Najera Esquivel, Mauricio Flores, Jonathan Berkholtz and Finn Crone were among the winners for Harvard.