Developer donates almost 100 acres of potential parkland to McHenry

The donation of 94 acres of unbuildable land along Boone Creek was accepted by the McHenry City Council on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. The city is eyeing the land for future pedestrian paths. (Photo provided by City of McHenry)

A developer has donated 94 acres of unbuildable land along Boone Creek to McHenry that could become future parkland for the city.

Unanimously accepted by the McHenry City Council this week, the acreage sits on the creek between Route 120 and Dartmoor Drive, west of McHenry High School’s Upper Campus. The land had been held in a trust for the estate of Thomas J. Origer and developer Daniel B. Light, according to city documents.

Although the donation came from developers, the land is not tied to any current development proposals, officials said.

“It is a parcel that is a lot of wetland,” said Ross Polerecky, community development director, adding that it has the potential for path and recreational redevelopment.

The property also sits north of the land that homebuilder Lennar is eyeing for almost 600 homes on 304 acres at Bull Valley and Curran roads on the far west side of McHenry. That property also abuts the creek, and paths are part of that development, according to early talks with the city.

“The future bike paths and walking paths we could put there would be amazing,” Polerecky said of the donated land.