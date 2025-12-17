Algonquin man involved in fatal crash in Wisconsin

A 30-year-old Algonquin man was involved in a car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman Tuesday evening in Walworth County, Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office there.

Emergency responders were called about 6:20 p.m. for a head-on crash on County Road A, east of McCabe Road in the town of Sugar Creek, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle driven by the Algonquin man crossed the center line, colliding with the second vehicle.

That vehicle was occupied by a 68-year-old woman from Lyons, Wisconsin, and a 74-year-old female passenger from Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Both drivers were airlifted from the scene, according to the release, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the second car was later pronounced dead at a Rockford hospital by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.