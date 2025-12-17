Alden-Hebron’s Hayden Smith ties school record with 48 points: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 68, Westlake Christian 37: At Grayslake, sophomore guard Hayden Smith tied a school single-game record with 48 points for the Giants (2-1, 1-0) to open their Northeastern Athletic Conference schedule. Smith, who had 38 points in an OT loss to Hiawatha last week, made 21 field goals (two 3-pointers) and finished 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. She tied A-H’s single-game scoring record set originally by 1985 graduate Bobette Schoenbeck.

Teagan Vanderstappen added 12 points for A-H and Olivia Klein had eight points and two 3s.

Richmond-Burton 43, Sandwich 37: At Sandwich, Morgan Splitt scored 13 points and made three 3s as the Rockets improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Lilly Kwapniewski added nine points, Dani Mazzola scored eight and Ellie Smith had seven.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 64, Marian Central 39: At Woodstock, Carson Trivellini and Ryan Morgan had 14 points apiece, and Noah Cook tossed in 13 for the Gators (5-5) in their nonconference win over the Hurricanes (2-6). David McFadden had eight points for South.

Crystal Lake Central 69, Lakes 46: At Lake Villa, the Tigers improved to 5-2 with a nonconference victory against the Eagles.

Mundelein 51, Prairie Ridge 44: At Mundelein, the Wolves (2-7) fell to the Mustangs in nonconference play.

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,493, Woodstock North 3,245: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Max Haggerty bowled a team-best 694 series to lead the Blue Streaks past the Thunder in a crosstown match. Sonny Marsalla bowled a 675, including a 257, Trevor Wolf had a 627 series and Devin Haggerty had a 529.

For North, Levi Perrotta led all bowlers with a 740 series, with games of 259, 223 and 258. Cameron Caldwell posted a 589 series and Skyler Comer had a 582.

Marengo 2,795, DeKalb 2,664: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Brandon Schmidt had a 605 series for the Indians in a nonconference victory. Jacob Leidig added a 600 series, Tristan Allen had a 567 and Dash Mardock had a 550.

Harvard 2,983, Plano 2,744: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Camryn Roesler had a 625 series and 243 high game in the Hornets’ win against the Reapers. Ty Fischer tallied a 544 series, Jayden Perez had a 490 and Caiden Meyers had a 482.

Girls bowling

Woodstock North 2,595, Woodstock 2,147: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell recorded a 645 series and 238 high game for the Thunder in a crosstown win against the Blue Streaks. Mary Spinelli added a 489 series and Cierra McNamara had a 488.

Avery Carpenter’s 469 series led Woodstock.

Dundee-Crown 2,403, McHenry 1,594: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Ashley Sanchez had a 502 series to lead the Chargers past the Warriors. Ella Ptaszek added a 455 for D-C.