Luke Robinson leads Richmond-Burton past Antioch: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 49, Antioch 43: At Richmond, Luke Robinson scored 21 points and made two 3-pointers for the Rockets (3-3) in a nonconference win over the Sequoits. Jace Nelson had 10 points and Ray Hannemann added seven.

Jacobs 53, Lake Zurich 48: At Lake Zurich, Samson Averehi made 6 of 9 field goals for 17 points and added five assists and three steals as the Golden Eagles (7-2) topped the Bears in a nonconference game. Carson Goehring added 13 points and Elijah Bell had 11.

Indian Creek 77, Marengo 68: At Shabbona, Caden Bezik poured in 25 points for the Indians (1-6) in a nonconference loss. Parker Weadge added 15 points and Myles Aukes had 13 points and three 3s.

Lake Park 62, Burlington Central 49: At Lake Park, Cash Cumpata scored 16 points for the Rockets (5-3) in a nonconference loss to the Lancers.

Belvidere North 38, Woodstock 35: At Belvidere, Max Beard scored 11 points and Liam Laidig and Collin Stock each had six as the Blue Streaks (7-1) suffered their first loss.

Girls basketball

Marengo 43, McHenry 26: At McHenry, Macy Noe scored 18 points and Sophie Hanson added 10 points and two 3-pointers for the Indians (7-5) in a win over the host Warriors (4-8) at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

Chloe Casey had nine points for McHenry and Lucy Jones added eight.

Lakes 52, Prairie Ridge 27: At McHenry, Maia Cassin scored 12 points for the Wolves (3-9) in a loss to the Eagles at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Marissa Taege chipped in nine points on three 3s.

Woodstock North 44, Crystal Lake Central 40: At McHenry, the Thunder (6-4) got past the Tigers (3-10) at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

Grant 43, Marian Central 14: At McHenry, the Hurricanes (2-11) dropped a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic game to the Bulldogs.

Hampshire 58, Sycamore 54: At Sycamore, Mikala Amegasse poured in 23 points and made two 3s as the Whip-Purs (6-5) picked up a nonconference win over the Spartans. Peyton McCarthy chipped in 13 points and two 3s and Jiselle Lopez had 12 points and three 3s.

Dundee-Crown 64, Elgin 12: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (2-8) rolled to a nonconference win against the Maroons.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,764, Burlington Central, 3,396: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Logan Nicolas and Brayden Thackwray each rolled a 655 series for the Red Raiders in their win against the Rockets. Zach Micho (642), Noah Waters (640) and Will Larkey (603) also had series over 600. Nicolas had a 268 high game, Thackwray had a 259 high game and Waters had a 246 high game.

Camden Page (249 high game) had a 645 series for Central, which set a school record with a 3,396. Kainen Hoshina (243 high game) added a 632.

Marengo 2,955, McHenry 2,805: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Brandon Schmidt rolled games of 190, 237 and 250 for a match-high 677 series in the Indians’ win over the Warriors. Jake Varney added a 543 series. Payton Spratt (571), Jared Navas (563) and Gabe Link (515) led McHenry. Navas had a 245 high game.

Woodstock 3,477, Johnsburg 2,627: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Sonny Marsalla bowled a 627 series, including a 259 high game, for the Blue Streaks in a win against the Skyhawks. Gavin Jacobson added a 603 series and Trevor Wolf had a 586. Liam Niederhofer had a 547 for Johnsburg.

Girls bowling

Woodstock North 2,580, Dundee-Crown 1,704: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Ava Caldwell rolled a 574 series and 212 high game for the Thunder. Cierra McNamara added a 450 series for North.

Woodstock 2,223, Dundee-Crown 1,704: At Carpentersville, Avery Carpenter bowled a 457 series for the Blue Streaks in a win against the Chargers.

Huntley 2,713, Harvard 1,976: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Katie Scaletta recorded a 551 series, Vanessa Vazquez added a 483 and Ashlyn Tenglin had a 476 for the Raiders in a win over the Hornets. Macie Norgard had a 438 series to lead Harvard.

Johnsburg 2,367, Jacobs co-op 2,336: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue (567 series) and Julia Erickson (523) helped lead the Skyhawks past the Golden Eagles. Bianca Ramirez rolled a 507 series and 228 high game for Jacobs co-op. Thea Ruano had a 447 series.

Marengo 2,677, McHenry 1,722: At Raymond’s Bowl, Callie Walters (539 series) and Kayla Miller (456) led the Indians in a win against the Warriors. McHenry’s Annabelle Weinreis rolled a 460 series.