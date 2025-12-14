Woodstock co-op girls wrestling team wins Sandy Gussarson Invitational: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 61, Sandwich 28: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint poured in 33 points and made nine 3-pointers, breaking the school record for triples in a game as the Skyhawks throttled Sandwich 61-28 on Saturday. Skye Toussaint added 12 points and Addison Sweetwood totaled seven points for the Skyhawks in the victory.

Crystal Lake South 52: Marengo 33: At McHenry, Gaby Dzik had a team-high 17 points, while Laken LePage added 12 points as the Gators defeated the Indians 52-33 in the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic on Saturday. Maggie Hanson made three triples and scored 11 points, while Sophie Hanson added 10 points for Marengo.

Crystal Lake South 47, Grant 33: At McHenry, Gaby Dzik collected 14 points and Laken LePage scored 14 points while making three 3-pointers as the Gators beat Grant 47-33 at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic on Saturday. Cara Schroeder had seven points.

Marengo 41, Grant 35: At McHenry, Sophie Hanson scored a team-high 11 points and Myah Broughton followed with nine points as Marengo defeated Grant 41-35 in the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic on Saturday. Maggie Hanson added eight points in the win.

McHenry 30, Marian Central 21: At McHenry, Lucy Jones and Chloe Casey each recorded nine points as the Warriors outlasted the Hurricanes 30-21 during the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Julia Dovidio scored a team-high nine points for Marian Central.

Grayslake North 48, McHenry 19: At McHenry, Kaitlyn Miller and Mia Schober each scored four points as the Warriors fell 48-19 against Grayslake North at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

Boys Basketball

Crystal Lake South 60, Belvidere North 36: At Crystal Lake South, Noah Cook led the Gators with 18 points, while Carson Trivellini had 13 points as Crystal Lake South beat Belvidere North 60-36 in a nonconference game Saturday. David McFadden added 10 points and Ryan Morgan chipped in eight points for the Gators.

McHenry 51, Jefferson 39: At Rockford Jefferson, Adam Anwar led the Warriors with 23 points and Nate Ottaway chipped in 10 points as McHenry edged out Jefferson 51-39 in nonconference action Saturday. Blake Renfro added seven points in the victory.

Girls Wrestling

Sandy Gussarson Invitational: At Antioch, the Woodstock co-op girls wrestling team crowned one champion and three third-place finishers to take first place at the Sandy Gussarson Invitational.

Eva Hermansson (105) medaled in first place, while Lou Lou Splendoria (100), Danica LaTessa (125) and Hannah Olsen (135) recorded third-place medalist finishes at the tournament. Woodstock co-op scored 439.5 points to take first as a team.