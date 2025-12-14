Richmond-Burton, Crystal Lake South crown champions at Tom DuBois Classic

Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson controls Winnebago’s Jackson Hopkins during a 126-pound match of in the Tom DuBois Invite wrestling meet on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A bloodied Wyatt Franckowiak had to wrestle beyond overtime to earn his championship at 132 pounds as he faced Oregon’s Carson Benesh during the 2025 Tom DuBois Classic at Richmond-Burton.

Beginning the 30-second tiebreaker periods with a 1-1 score, Franckowiak completed a successful ride before escaping to take a one-point lead over Benesh, the No. 2 seed in the 132-pound bracket. As the final seconds of the eight-minute match wound down, Franckowiak, the No. 5 seed, preserved the 2-1 win. Franckowiak went 4-0 on the day with two tech falls.

“I felt him breathing too hard and I had to keep going at him,” Franckowiak said. “I kept pressuring on my feet and I know I can break kids down. At the end, it all comes down to the feet.”

Franckowiak was one of five champions crowned by Richmond-Burton, which placed second out of 18 teams with 176 points and was the highest-placing team in the McHenry County area on Saturday. Lelan Nelson, who earned the team’s first championship of the day, rode out Oregon’s Isaiah Perez for a full period after managing a crucial escape to win 1-0 at 126.

Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel hangs on to foot of North Boone’s Gabe Marella during a120-pound match in the Tom DuBois Invite wrestling meet on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“We both wrestled hard in the first period,” said Nelson, who went 3-0 with one pin and one tech fall in the tournament. “After the second period, I knew I could ride him out and that’s what I did. If I could get on top, then I knew I could take control of the match.”

Max Martin (157), Blake Livdahl (190) and Breckin Campbell (285) each added individual titles for the Rockets, who finished behind only Joliet West in the team standings. Campbell, the No. 1 seed at his weight, needed only 90 seconds to snatch three takedowns and pin Rockford Jefferson’s Antonio Osario-Pasillas in the final round. It was the third of three pins for Campbell during the tournament.

“I’ve only had so many heavyweight matches and moving 285 is a lot harder than moving 190 like I did last year,” Campbell said. “I got to my ties and my angles... It was about being faster and using my pulls and my speed to wear these guys out. The keys were to keep them under me, stay in control and not get thrown.”

Richmond-Burton was one of two area schools to crown champions on Saturday. Crystal Lake South, which took fifth with 141 points, landed two first-place finishers including 138-pounder Nathan Randle. Randle, who pinned two opponents on the day, snagged five takedowns, along with two near falls, during his 26-12 major decision over Oregon’s Nelson Benesh in the championship bout.

Crystal Lake South’s Logan Aarseth tries to get out of the grasp of Union Grove’s Camden Rugg during a 113-pound match in the Tom DuBois Invite wrestling meet on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“I moved him and I got to my attacks,” said Randle, who overcame a throw on a headlock to win the title bout. “I was getting to my attacks. A big thing of mine is getting turns on top instead of just riding. That was a really big thing for me in this tournament.”

Aiden Marrello (165) became the second Gator to clinch a title on Saturday, beating No. 1 seed Ethan Waugh of Stillman Valley in the championship bout. With a dark bandage wrapped around his nose to prevent bleeding, Marrello grabbed a pivotal takedown during the second period and escaped in the third to earn a 4-3 decision.

“I stayed composed,” Marrello said. “I stuck with what I’m good at and what I’m comfortable with. I found an opening and I scored. ... This year, I’ve been staying in and controlling those ties, pushing the pace and finding those openings from the mistakes that pace is creating. I stayed composed and I was listening to my corner.”

Marengo’s Hayden Beebe battles with Richmond-Burton’s Wyatt Franckowiak during a 132-pound match of in the Tom DuBois Invite wrestling meet on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Six area schools participated in Saturday’s tournament. Johnsburg landed three finalists in Tanner Hansen (150), Kainoa Ancog (157) and Duke Mays (190), who each placed second at their respective weights. Chase Vogel (120) medaled in third for the Skyhawks, who scored 148 points to take third place in the team standings.

Richmond-Burton’s Dylan Falasca (175) and Shane Falasca (215) each medaled in third, while Crystal Lake South’s Logan Aarseth (113) added a third-place finish for the Gators. Marengo landed in seventh, scoring 106 points behind third-place medalists Hayden Beebe (132), Mitchell Aukes (138) and Hunter Boley (144).

Logan Boley (157), Ryan Hess (165), Gavin Baros (175) and Frankie Solis (190) all took fourth for the Indians. Alden-Hebron and Woodstock North tied for 15th place with 16 points. Logan Klein (150) led the Giants with a sixth-place finish.