Burlington Central boys and girls hoops win thrillers: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Burlington Central 54, Crystal Lake South 53: At Crystal Lake, freshman Declan Wilson made the game-winner for the Rockets in a Fox Valley Conference thriller. Patrick Magan led all scorers with 19 points for Central (5-2, 3-1). Carson Trivellini had 17 points for South (2-5, 2-2).

Cary-Grove 53, Huntley 40: At Cary, Dylan Dumele led Cary with 15 points and Adam Bauer had 14 for the Trojans (8-1, 4-0). Aidan Gibbs had 12 for Huntley (2-6, 2-2).

McHenry 57, Prairie Ridge 50: At McHenry, Adam Anwar poured in 23 points and Nate Ottaway added 13 as the Warriors improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the FVC. Maddon McKim had 13 to lead Prairie Ridge (2-6, 2-1).

Richmond-Burton 68, Harvard 44: At Harvard, Luke Robinson poured in a team-best 25 points as the Rockets won their first Kishwaukee River Conference contest of the season. Jace Nelson added 14 for R-B (2-3, 1-1). Julian Acosta scored 27 points to lead all scorers for Harvard (1-5, 0-2).

Woodstock 61, Marengo 41: At Woodstock, Max Beard finished with 26 points to lead the Blue Streaks. Liam Laidig added 16 and Rian Hahn-Clifton 12 for unbeaten Woodstock (7-0, 2-0). Parker Weadge had 13 points to lead Marengo (1-5, 1-1).

Johnsburg 90, Sandwich 65: At Sandwich, Trey Toussaint scored 25 to lead the Skyhawks to the win in the KRC. Ashton Stern added 19, Joshua Kaunas had 13 and Jayce Schmitt had 11 for Johnsburg (4-4, 2-0).

Girls basketball

Burlington Central 56, Crystal Lake South 45: At Crystal Lake, Julia Scheuer scored 19 points and Audrey Lafluer added 14 as the Rockets (8-1, 4-0) maintained their spot atop the FVC by defeating the Gators. Gaby Dzik led South (6-3, 3-1) with 15 points. Lake LePage added 12 and Gracey LePage 10 for the Gators.

Huntley 38, Cary-Grove 26: At Cary, the Red Raiders held the Trojans to a single point in the fourth quarter to capture the FVC contest. Evelyn Freundt scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter for Huntley (6-3, 3-1). Avery Hoffman and Malaina Kurth scored eight points each for C-G (4-2, 2-2).

Hampshire 56, Crystal Lake Central 31: At Crystal Lake, Peyton McCarthy scored 12 points as the Whip Purs won in the FVC. Jordyn Johnson had a game-high 13 points for Central.

Prairie Ridge 27, McHenry 17: At McHenry, Maia Cassin led the Wolves with nine points as Prairie Ridge (3-6, 2-2) picked up the win in the FVC. Mia Schober had 10 points for McHenry to lead all scorers.

Johnsburg 48, Plano 21: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint poured in a game-best 21 points as the Skyhawks remained unbeaten by taking down the Reapers in a KRC contest. Johnsburg improved to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in the KRC.

Christ The King 61, Marian Central 23: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes dropped the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Boys wrestling

Huntley 38, Hampshire 32: At Huntley, Anthony Pharis, Colin Abordo, Julian Gutierrez, Griffin Gunther, Colin Huminsky, Alexander Vega and Waylon Theobald won matches for the Red Raiders. Luthor Rajcevich, Andrew Salmieri, Aric Abbott, and Michael Brannigan won for Hampshire.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,719, Marengo 3,471: At Marengo, Noah Waters had a strong series of 679 to lead the Red Raiders. Jacob Leidig had the highest scoring series of the match with a 690 for Marengo.

Girls bowling

McHenry 1,841, Plano 1,232: At Plano, Annabelle Weinreis led the Warriors with a 476 series.