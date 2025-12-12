Crystal Lake’s veterans holiday wreath-laying is on for Saturday, despite bitter weather

American Legion members place wreaths representing the branches of the U.S. military at Union Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2024, in Crystal Lake during the Wreaths Across America ceremony. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake veterans groups will join together Saturday to lay wreaths at gravesites in the area of those who have served in the military.

Event planners still intend to move forward with the Wreaths Across America ceremony, despite the bitterly cold weather forecast for Saturday.

The William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 of Crystal Lake has partnered with VFW Post 12014, the Marine Corps League, Veterans Assistance Commission, Veterans Path to Hope, and the city of Crystal Lake for the second time to honor the late servicemen and women.

Everyone is invited to participate in the ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery at 150 West Woodstock St.

The McHenry American Legion hosted a similar effort earlier this month to decorate veterans’ gravesites with holiday greenery.