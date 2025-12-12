Bitter cold weather prompts weekend cancellations, delays in McHenry County

A carriage passes by the Old Courthouse on Historic Woodstock Square in 2023. (Claire O'Brien)

The bitterly cold weather setting into McHenry County this weekend has prompted some event cancellations.

In Woodstock, holiday carriage rides on the Square Sunday afternoon have been canceled because of the weather, the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook. The rides had also been called off the previous Sunday because of the weather.

The McHenry County Conservation District’s Candlelight Hike & Ski at The Hollows near Cary was also called off Saturday because of the weather, according to the district’s Facebook. The Friday evening hike was still on though the trails are not suitable for skiers, the announcement said.

The McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Heart of the Fox event, which was set for Saturday at Miller Point Park, has been postponed because of the cold.

Brooke Gewalt, a U.S Figure Skating national team competitor and McHenry native, was set to give live skating demonstrations and sign autographs at the park’s ice rink, according to a release from the chamber.

With the forecast showing highs under 10 degrees and below-zero windchills for Saturday, the event has been moved to 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20.

The event will offer photo opportunities with Gewalt, as well as food and hot chocolate, a bouncy house and holiday gift shopping at the Riverwalk Shoppes. The tiny shops’ 2025 season ends after Christmas.

The Heart of the Fox event series plans to bring famous artists, athletes, singers and the like to the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes, according to the release.

In Huntley, a Cocoa Crawl scheduled for Saturday was still scheduled to proceed as of Friday, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.

A wreath-laying at veterans’ gravesites in Crystal Lake, hosted by several local veterans groups, was also scheduled to proceed, starting with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery at 150 West Woodstock St.