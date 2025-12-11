Cary-Grove cruises to win staying unbeaten in the FVC: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 47, Dundee-Crown 29: At Cary, Dylan Dumele led the Trojans with 16 points, and Adam Bauer scored 14 as Cary improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Fox Valley Conference. Nathan Pederson added nine for Cary.

Prairie Ridge 54, Jacobs 45: At Algonquin, the Wolves picked up their second straight win in the FVC with the victory over the Golden Eagles.

Burlington Central 78, Crystal Lake Central 51: At Burlington, Ryan Carpenter scored 16 to lead the Rockets to the FVC win over the Tigers. Patrick Magan added 13 and Bennek Braden 10 for Burlington Central (4-2, 2-1).

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 76, Woodstock North 39: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint scored 15, and Skye Toussaint added 14 and 16 boards as the Skyhawks cruised in the KRC. Carlie Majercik added 10 points for Johnsburg (8-0, 2-0).

Marengo 54, Plano 37: At Plano, Macy Noe scored 14 of her game-high 24 points as the Indians captured the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Mya Broughton added 15 for Marengo (5-4, 3-0).

Hampshire 54, McHenry 15: At Hampshire, Jiselle Lopez and Mikala Anegasse scored 12 points each to lead the Whip-Purs (4-5, 2-1) to the win in the FVC. Chloe Casey led McHenry with six points.

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,510, Burlington Central 3,336: At Burlington, Gavin Jacobson had a series of 702 including a single game high of 265 to lead the Blue Streaks. Camden Page had a game of 235 and Nicholas Franco a series of 621 for Central.

Burlington Central 3,336, Woodstock North 3,226: At Burlington, Skyler Comer had the top game (245) and series (619) for North.

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,366, McHenry 1,610: At McHenry, Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a 264 high game and a 615 series to lead the Red Raiders. Annabelle Weinreis rolled a 435 series for McHenry.

Woodstock 2,329, Burlington Central 2,027: At Burlington, DJ Lebron had the high series, leading the Blue Streaks with a 482. Erika Marinas led the Rockets with a 445.