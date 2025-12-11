Brothers plead guilty to shooting at Harvard home; both sentenced to 9 years in prison

Two Wisconsin brothers both pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting a firearm nine times at a home in Harvard knowing it was occupied, and each was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Miguel Mercado, 26, and Roberto Mercado, 22, of Walworth, both pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, according to judgment orders filed in McHenry County court.

Initially, the pair were each charged March 31 with a Class X felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into a building, a felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and misdemeanor possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s ID card, according to court records and police.

Police said they found .22 long rifle cartridges in the brothers’ possession, the complaints said.

During the brothers’ first court appearances April 1, Judge Cynthia Lamb found each was a danger to the people inside the home and the community and detained them in the county jail pretrial. The judge wrote in a detention order that Miguel Mercado “shot a firearm from a motor vehicle into a residence in which [people] were present.”

Lamb said Miguel Mercado shot about nine times at the home, striking the home five times, from a gun that had the serial numbers removed, and he had no FOID card.

Inside the home “were minors and others, showing no regard for their safety,” Lamb said. At the time it was not “clear that [Miguel Mercado] even knew the person he wanted to shoot was in the home.”

According to court documents and Harvard police, the brothers were in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in front of the house when shots were fired from a handgun.

“The weapon was found in a glove box in front of [Roberto Mercado] and the gun was shot while the motor vehicle was moving,” the judge wrote. Roberto Mercado was on probation at the time of this offense, she said.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Each man is required to serve 85% of their prison time followed by mandatory supervised release. Each is receiving credit for 255 days in the jail, the judgment order shows