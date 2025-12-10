Worker airlifted after injury at Water’s Edge development in Crystal Lake

Development of the Water's Edge apartments and townhomes in Crystal Lake are underway. (Michelle Meyer)

A contractor working at the Water’s Edge development in Crystal Lake was airlifted to a trauma center after falling off a scaffolding Wednesday, officials reported.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Water’s Edge Drive for a reported fall. Fire officials said the patient was a contractor who fell approximately 6 feet.

Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries, the patient was transported to a helipad and flown to a Level 1 trauma center by a Life Net medical helicopter, according to the release.

Water’s Edge is a 30-acre project located at the former Crystal Court shopping center on Route 14 adjacent to Three Oaks Recreation Area. The development includes retail buildings, a public park, an overlook of the north Three Oaks Recreation Area lake, apartments and townhomes. Some of the housing is already occupied.

Construction of the retail section is underway that include two sit-down restaurants – First Watch and BBQ King Smokehouse.