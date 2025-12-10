Woodstock’s Max Beard surpasses 1,000 career points: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball
Woodstock 74, Harvard 47: At Woodstock, junior Max Beard scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 points in his career as the Blue Streaks improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Rian Hahn-Clifton added 18 points and Liam Laidig had 11 for Woodstock.
Julian Acosta had 20 points for Harvard (1-4, 0-1). Pablo Muralles and Zach Bush both tossed in nine points.
Hiawatha 48, Alden-Hebron 38: At Kirkland, Fabian Carreno had 15 points for the Giants (2-3) in a nonconference loss. Ulysses Johnson scored 10 points and Aldo Carreno added nine.
Marengo 46, Woodstock North 29: At Marengo, the Indians (1-4, 1-0) picked up their first win with a KRC victory over the Thunder (0-6, 0-1). Nick Jacobi scored 15 points, making two 3-pointers, and Parker Weadge tossed in 14 points. Luke Bigler had 14 points and four 3s for North.
Girls basketball
Hiawatha 55, Alden-Hebron 53 (OT): At Kirkland, Hayden Smith scored 38 points as the Giants (1-1) fell in overtime. Smith made 14 field goals, including four 3s, and was 6 of 12 from the free-throw line. Teagan Vanderstappen added nine points.
Cary-Grove 56, Dundee-Crown 38: At Cary, Malaina Kurth scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as the Trojans (4-1, 2-1) beat the Chargers (1-6, 1-2) in their FVC game. Kennedy Manning added 17 points and three 3s, and Avery Hoffman had nine points for C-G.
Olivia Rodriguez had 14 points to lead D-C. Josie Sheldon and Kate Graham added nine points apiece.
Barrington 55, Hampshire 38: At Lake Zurich, Jiselle Lopez had 12 points for the Whip-Purs (3-5) in a nonconference loss to the Fillies. Mikala Amegasse added nine points and Peyton McCarthy had eight.
Jacobs 48, Prairie Ridge 29: At Algonquin, Olivia Schuster had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-2), who picked up their first FVC win. Mallory Fessler had eight points and two 3. Marissa Taege had eight points and two 3s for Prairie Ridge (2-6, 1-2).
Boys bowling
Burlington Central 3,053, Plano 3,002: At Four Seasons in Sycamore, Camden Page rolled games of 216, 210 and 257 for a match-high 683 series in the Rockets’ win against the Reapers. Kainen Hoshina added a 509 series.
Woodstock 2,895, Harvard 2,688: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Max Haggerty rolled a 629 series, including a 243 high game, for the Blue Streaks in their win over the Hornets. Sonny Marsalla added a 492 series and Trevor Wolf had a 482. Camryn Roesler led Harvard with a 485, and Ty Fischer had a 475.
Harvard 2,688, Woodstock North 2,615: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Levi Perrotta had a 522 series and Skyler Comer added a 483 for the Thunder in a loss to the Hornets.
Girls bowling
Woodstock North 2,732, Marengo 2,538: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell rolled a 532 series and Cierra McNamara posted a 531 for the Thunder in a win against the Indians. Callie Walters had a 489 to lead Marengo.
Johnsburg 1,986, Plano 1,406: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Julia McCue bowled a 482 series for the Skyhawks in a win against the Reapers. Julia Erickson added a 478 series.
Dundee-Crown 2,120, Jacobs co-op 1,988: At Bowlero in Algonquin, D-C’s Lisa Hahn had a 430 series for the Chargers in a win against the Golden Eagles. Allison Malone led Jacobs co-op with a 423.
Harvard 2,071, Burlington Central 2,049: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard’s 494 series led the Hornets to a win against the Rockets. Erica Marins had a 428 for Central.
Boys wrestling
Harvard 48, Belvidere 38: At Belvidere, Juan Rosales (113 pounds), Fernando Najera Esquivel (120), Wyatt Stott (165), Brennan Peters (175), Cash Stott (190) and Bo Branum (215) all picked up wins for the Hornets.
Boys swimming
Huntley 91, McHenry 63: At McHenry, Huntley’s Jayden Abbott, Cole Lamberti, Brayden Dudycha and Joe Ginter won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.97 as the Red Raiders picked up an FVC win against the Warriors. Dudycha, David Gatto, Lamberti and Anthony Koterwski won the 200 free relay (1:42.75), and Abbott, Ginter, Lamberti and Dudcycha won the 400 free relay (3:41.40).
Gatto won the 200 free (2:06.55), Abbott won the 200 IM (2:20.52) and 100 free (52.57), Koterwski won the 50 free (25.79) and 500 free (5:35.58) and Ginter won the 100 butterfly (1:03.51) and 100 backstroke (1:08.34).
McHenry’s Lincoln Soderholm won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.01).