Woodstock’s Max Beard surpasses 1,000 career points: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 74, Harvard 47: At Woodstock, junior Max Beard scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 points in his career as the Blue Streaks improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Rian Hahn-Clifton added 18 points and Liam Laidig had 11 for Woodstock.

Julian Acosta had 20 points for Harvard (1-4, 0-1). Pablo Muralles and Zach Bush both tossed in nine points.

Hiawatha 48, Alden-Hebron 38: At Kirkland, Fabian Carreno had 15 points for the Giants (2-3) in a nonconference loss. Ulysses Johnson scored 10 points and Aldo Carreno added nine.

Marengo 46, Woodstock North 29: At Marengo, the Indians (1-4, 1-0) picked up their first win with a KRC victory over the Thunder (0-6, 0-1). Nick Jacobi scored 15 points, making two 3-pointers, and Parker Weadge tossed in 14 points. Luke Bigler had 14 points and four 3s for North.

Girls basketball

Hiawatha 55, Alden-Hebron 53 (OT): At Kirkland, Hayden Smith scored 38 points as the Giants (1-1) fell in overtime. Smith made 14 field goals, including four 3s, and was 6 of 12 from the free-throw line. Teagan Vanderstappen added nine points.

Cary-Grove 56, Dundee-Crown 38: At Cary, Malaina Kurth scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as the Trojans (4-1, 2-1) beat the Chargers (1-6, 1-2) in their FVC game. Kennedy Manning added 17 points and three 3s, and Avery Hoffman had nine points for C-G.

Olivia Rodriguez had 14 points to lead D-C. Josie Sheldon and Kate Graham added nine points apiece.

Barrington 55, Hampshire 38: At Lake Zurich, Jiselle Lopez had 12 points for the Whip-Purs (3-5) in a nonconference loss to the Fillies. Mikala Amegasse added nine points and Peyton McCarthy had eight.

Jacobs 48, Prairie Ridge 29: At Algonquin, Olivia Schuster had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-2), who picked up their first FVC win. Mallory Fessler had eight points and two 3. Marissa Taege had eight points and two 3s for Prairie Ridge (2-6, 1-2).

Boys bowling

Burlington Central 3,053, Plano 3,002: At Four Seasons in Sycamore, Camden Page rolled games of 216, 210 and 257 for a match-high 683 series in the Rockets’ win against the Reapers. Kainen Hoshina added a 509 series.

Woodstock 2,895, Harvard 2,688: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Max Haggerty rolled a 629 series, including a 243 high game, for the Blue Streaks in their win over the Hornets. Sonny Marsalla added a 492 series and Trevor Wolf had a 482. Camryn Roesler led Harvard with a 485, and Ty Fischer had a 475.

Harvard 2,688, Woodstock North 2,615: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Levi Perrotta had a 522 series and Skyler Comer added a 483 for the Thunder in a loss to the Hornets.

Girls bowling

Woodstock North 2,732, Marengo 2,538: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell rolled a 532 series and Cierra McNamara posted a 531 for the Thunder in a win against the Indians. Callie Walters had a 489 to lead Marengo.

Johnsburg 1,986, Plano 1,406: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Julia McCue bowled a 482 series for the Skyhawks in a win against the Reapers. Julia Erickson added a 478 series.

Dundee-Crown 2,120, Jacobs co-op 1,988: At Bowlero in Algonquin, D-C’s Lisa Hahn had a 430 series for the Chargers in a win against the Golden Eagles. Allison Malone led Jacobs co-op with a 423.

Harvard 2,071, Burlington Central 2,049: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard’s 494 series led the Hornets to a win against the Rockets. Erica Marins had a 428 for Central.

Boys wrestling

Harvard 48, Belvidere 38: At Belvidere, Juan Rosales (113 pounds), Fernando Najera Esquivel (120), Wyatt Stott (165), Brennan Peters (175), Cash Stott (190) and Bo Branum (215) all picked up wins for the Hornets.

​Boys swimming

Huntley 91, McHenry 63: At McHenry, Huntley’s Jayden Abbott, Cole Lamberti, Brayden Dudycha and Joe Ginter won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.97 as the Red Raiders picked up an FVC win against the Warriors. Dudycha, David Gatto, Lamberti and Anthony Koterwski won the 200 free relay (1:42.75), and Abbott, Ginter, Lamberti and Dudcycha won the 400 free relay (3:41.40).

Gatto won the 200 free (2:06.55), Abbott won the 200 IM (2:20.52) and 100 free (52.57), Koterwski won the 50 free (25.79) and 500 free (5:35.58) and Ginter won the 100 butterfly (1:03.51) and 100 backstroke (1:08.34).

McHenry’s Lincoln Soderholm won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.01).