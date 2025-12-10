Horses spared in barn fire near Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District evaluate the damage inside a barn at the 3300 block of Stieg Road near Woodstock after a fire broke out on Dec. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No horses were injured after a barn caught on fire and the owner successfully extinguished it Wednesday afternoon near Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. to the 3300 block of Stieg Road near Woodstock for a reported barn fire with horses possibly inside. First responders arrived to “light smoke coming from a small open horse-style barn with no visible fire or exterior damage,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The property owner told firefighters he was able to extinguish the fire before they arrived. Crews confirmed there was no active fire, only a “smoldering structure,” with heavy fire damage throughout the inside of the barn, Vucha said in the release.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District respond to a barn fire at the 3300 block of Stieg Road near Woodstock on Dec. 10, 2025. (photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Several horses were on a nearby pasture uninjured, according to the release. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Vucha said in the release.