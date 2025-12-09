Julia Dovidio’s go-ahead 3 lifts Marian Central girls to CCC win: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Marian Central 41, Wheaton Academy 40: At West Chicago, Julia Dovidio knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to lead the Hurricanes (2-7, 1-0) to a Chicagoland Christian Conference victory. Dovidio finished with 16 points to lead Marian. Elva Fallaw chipped in 11.

Alden-Hebron 40, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 39: At Rockford, the Giants (1-0) overcame a 22-17 deficit at halftime to win their season opener. Hayden Smith led A-H with 20 points and Teagan Vanderstappen added 10 points. Olivia Klein scored six points.

Woodstock North 50, Harvard 24: At Woodstock, Abby Ward scored 28 points for the Thunder (4-2, 2-1) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Hornets (0-4, 0-3). Gwen Lalor added 10 points.

Boys basketball

Alden-Hebron 48, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41: At Rockford, Nick Heber and Fabian Carreno led the Giants (2-2) with 14 points apiece.

Grayslake Central 50, Prairie Ridge 46: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves dropped to 1-5 with a nonconference loss to the Rams.

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,375, McHenry 2,824: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Max Haggerty rolled games of 222, 254 and 201 for a 677 series in the Blue Streaks’ victory over the Warriors. Sonny Marsalla had a 622 series and Ethan Willard added a 575 for Woodstock. Payton Spratt had a 591 for McHenry and Jared Navas posted a 576.

Burlington Central 3,268, Marengo 3,073: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Camden Page bowled a 621 series for the Rockets in the win against the Indians. Nicholas Franco added a 563. Brandon Schmidt had a 590 series to pace Marengo.

Harvard 2,716, Johnsburg 2,345: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Ty Fischer rolled a 491 series and Camryn Roesler added a 485 in the Hornets’ win over the Skyhawks. Luke Bowers led everyone with a 587 for Johnsburg. Tristan Szafranowicz added a 552.

Huntley 3,605, Plano 2,805: At Bowl Hi-Lanes in Huntley, Zach Micho (658 series), Brayden Thackwray (646), Grant VanValkenburg (612) and Will Larkey (574) led the Red Raiders to a win against the Reapers. Larkey had the high game of the match with a 258. Shawn Vazquez (632 series) led Plano.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,456, Dundee-Crown 2,050: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julie Erickson had a 548 series and Julia McCue had a 489 to lead the Skyhawks past the Chargers. Kailyn Williams (405) and Lisa Hahn (404) led D-C.

Woodstock 2,340, Harvard 1,868: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, DJ Lebron (488 series) and Mae Osborn (451) led the Blue Streak in a win against the Hornets. Macie Norgard had a 448 series for Harvard.

Woodstock North 2,263, Harvard 1,868: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Ava Caldwell had a 459 series for the Thunder in the win. Cierra McNamara added a 450.

Marengo 2,683, Plano 1,103: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Kayla Miller recorded a match-best 533 series for the Indians in a win against the Reapers. Callie Walters had a 459 and Payton Coffman added a 457.

Huntley 2,867, Jacobs co-op 2,396: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Ashlyn Tenglin (531 series), Vanessa Vazquez (529) and Mackenzie Miller (518) led the Red Raiders past the Golden Eagles. Bianca Ramirez had a 531 for Jacobs co-op.