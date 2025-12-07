Woodstock boys basketball improves to 5-0: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 64, Boylan 53: At Woodstock, Liam Laidig had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Max Beard added 14 points, and the Blue Streaks remained undefeated with a nonconference win against the Titans. Beard made 5 of 8 free throws in the final 53 seconds after Boylan pulled to within 57-53.

Woodstock (5-0) trailed 45-44 early in the fourth but got big lifts off the bench in the quarter from Ty Steponaitis and Ryan Murray. Steponaitis (seven rebounds) scored six of his nine points, while Murray had all five of his points, including a 3. Rian Hahn-Clifton added eight points.

Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Huntley 35: At the Waubonsie Valley Shootout, Isaiah Onu racked up seven points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders (2-4) in a nonconference loss to the Tigers. Isaac Muze had nine points, Casey Kaczmarski had eight and Tyler Dudzinski grabbed seven rebounds.

Grant 66, Richmond-Burton 48: At Fox Lake, Gavin Radmer had 17 points and three 3-pointers for the Rockets (1-2) in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Luke Robinson had 11 points and two 3s and Jace Nelson chipped in eight points.

Cary-Grove 56, Marian Central 24: At Cary, Evan Bauer (four rebounds) and Dylan Dumele both scored 10 points for the Trojans (6-1) in a nonconference win against the Hurricanes (2-2).

Jacobs 54, Corliss 46: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles improved to 5-1 with a nonconference victory.

Hoffman Estates 53, Hampshire 46: At Hoffman Estates, Tyler Johnson had 10 points and Jordan Parish and Sam Williams both had seven for the Whip-Purs (0-6) in the nonconference loss.

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton 51, Sandwich 34: At Richmond, Dani Mazzola scored 17 points for the Rockets (5-1, 2-1) in a Kishwaukee River Conference victory against the Indians. Morgan Splitt had 15 points and four 3s, and Chase Cooper added eight points.

Marian Central 37, Rosary 30 (OT): At Aurora, the Hurricanes (1-7) picked up their first win of the season in overtime, led by Julia Dovidio with nine points and Jasmine Blades with eight. Marian outscored Rosary 8-1 in overtime.

Woodstock 61, North Boone 37: At Poplar Grove, Emma Bierman scored 17 points for the Blue Streaks (3-3) in a nonconference win over the Vikings. Alex Nowacki added 15 points and made three 3s, and Reese Zawisza had 13 points.

Hampshire 42, Belvidere North 29: At Hampshire, Jiselle Lopez scored 13 points and made four 3-pointers in the Whip-Purs’ nonconference win against the Blue Thunder. Peyton McCarthy had 11 points and two 3s for Hampshire (3-4). Jesslyn Mack added six points.

Boys wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, Iowa, Huntley’s Radic Dvorak (157 pounds) and Marian Central’s Austin Havegold (113) both placed sixth. Huntley’s Colin Abordo (113) took seventh.