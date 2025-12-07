Letter: Inflation blame game?

Democrats blame Republicans, Republicans blame Democrats; but everyone forgets that inflation had gone up every month of the Biden presidency and hit a 40-year high in 2022 reaching the highest since 1981 at 9.1%.

The best analogy is a balloon filled with helium that reaches its highest point and as time goes forward the balloon very-very slowly falls to the ground. That’s happening now with the mainstream media and people defaming the current Trump presidency for not lowering the cost of goods faster even though annual inflation rate is 3%.

It’s probable that under the Biden presidency the price of goods reached the highest point and like the balloon is very-very slowly coming down and not quick enough for the average person, but to blame Trump and Republicans is not being fair in overall judgement.

Take the cost of the turkey you ate on Thanksgiving Day, its cost was based on number of turkeys available on the farm; but maybe the bird flu that impacted the chickens did the same for turkeys.

Cost of goods is coming down, just look at the price of gasoline today and what you paid in 2022.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake