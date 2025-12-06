Letter: Coal for State Legislature

Time to repurpose Illinois coal to the State Capitol for the annual garbage passed during the veto session!

Who the politicians representing, their constituents or Chicago?

All readers get ready for Illinois Tollway increase of 45 cents for cars and 30% for commercials trucks to support Chicago/Cook County public transportation.

Another note when they gripe about the pension mess, they passed the State Constitution that allows state employees to retire and then work for another reciprocating government sector to work for one year, then retire again, doubling the pension payout.

It’s our money or is it?

Mike Ruffner

Antioch