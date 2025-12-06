Crystal Lake South boys basketball earns first FVC win: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 53, Dundee-Crown 51: At Carpentersville, Nick Stowasser recorded 19 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Gators (2-4, 1-1) earned their first Fox Valley Conference win of the season against the Chargers (0-3, 0-2).

Also for South, Carson Trivellini and Noah Cook both had nine points and three steals, and John Morgan had six points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Huntley 67, Crystal Lake Central 61: At Huntley, Isaiah Onu had 18 points and three 3-pointers, and Aidan Gibbs added 17 points and five rebounds for the Raiders (2-3, 2-0) in an FVC win against the Tigers (3-0, 1-1). Casey Kaczmarski added 12 points and Isaac Muze had seven points and four rebounds.

For Central, Danny Spychala had 16 points and Avery Lee and Sonny Shanahan each had 12. Johnny Geisser added 11 points and made three 3s.

Cary-Grove 61, Jacobs 52: At Algonquin, Brady Elbert scored 14 points off the bench as the Trojans improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the FVC. The Golden Eagles (4-1) suffered their first loss and dropped to 1-1 in the FVC.

Adam Bauer and AJ Berndt both finished with 16 points for C-G, and Dylan Dumele had nine.

Prairie Ridge 54, Hampshire 47: At Hampshire, the Wolves (1-4, 1-1) beat the Whip-Purs (0-5, 0-2) in FVC play.

South Beloit 57, Harvard 43: At South Beloit, the Hornets (1-2) fell to the Sobos in nonconference action. Pablo Muralles had 17 points and four 3s to lead Harvard. Damian Vazquez had nine points and Zach Bush tossed in eight.

Girls basketball

Marengo 62, Woodstock 31: At Woodstock, Myah Broughton and Macy Noe each scored 20 points to lead the Indians (4-4, 2-0) to a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Blue Streaks (2-3, 1-1). Maggie Hanson and Sophie Hanson both chipped in nine points.

Alex Nowacki had 10 points and two 3s for Woodstock, and Reese Zawisza had nine points.

Crystal Lake South 73, Dundee-Crown 23: At Carpentersville, Gaby Dzik led the Gators (5-1, 2-0) with 21 points in an FVC win against the Chargers (1-5, 1-1). Laken LePage had 12 points, Makena Cleary had 11 points and Gracey LePage had 10.

Cary-Grove 44, Jacobs 36: At Algonquin, Kennedy Manning poured in 21 points and made two 3s to lift the Trojans (3-1, 1-1) past the Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-1) in their FVC game. Malaina Kurth added 10 points for C-G. Olivia Schuster had 15 points for Jacobs, and Jordyn Dillard had seven.

Burlington Central 53, McHenry 18: At McHenry, Audrey LaFleur had 14 points and Julia Scheuer added 12 for the Rockets (6-1, 2-0) in an FVC win against the Warriors (3-4, 0-2). Scarlett LaFleur added 10 points and two 3s.

Huntley 57, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Huntley, Alyssa Borzych had 16 points and two 3s for the Red Raiders, who improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in the FVC. Aubrina Adamik had 14 points and two 3s and Lana Hobday had nine points and two 3s. Central fell to 2-6 and 0-2 in the FVC.

Richmond-Burton 46, Harvard 41: At Richmond, Dani Mazzola scored 17 points as the Rockets (4-1, 1-1) beat the Hornets (0-3, 0-2) in KRC play. Lilly Kwapniewski added nine points and Maddie Seyller had six.

Olivia Nulle led Harvard with 18 points and Summer Jones added 17 points and two 3s.

Woodstock North 46, Plano 42: At Woodstock, Abbey Ward had 23 points, and Alyssa Martin ad Addy Crabill tossed in 10 apiece for the Thunder (3-2, 1-1) in a KRC win against the Reapers.