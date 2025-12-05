Richmond-Burton picks up first win of the season: Thursday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 72, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Richmond, junior Gavin Radmer hit five 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night as the Rockets won for the first time this season. Fellow junior Jace Nelson scored 22 points for R-B (1-1).

Lakes 70, Woodstock North 44: At Woodstock, Ethan Richardson tied for game-high honors with 16 points as the Thunder fell to 0-5 on the season.

North Boone 67, Marengo 54: At Marengo, Sam Vandello and Myles Aukes scored 11 points each as the Indians (0-2) fell to the Vikings in a nonconference contest.

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 72, Harvest Christian 36: At Johnsburg, Skye Toussaint scored 21 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead the unbeaten Skyhawks to the nonconference win. Summer Toussaint added 20 points and eight rebounds and Lauren McQuiston chipped in with eight points for Johnsburg (5-0).

Burlington Central 57, Wheaton North 34: At Burlington, Julia Scheuer led the Rockets with 17 points as Central knocked off the Falcons in a nonconference game. Audrey LeFleur chipped in with 13 and Scarlett LeFleur added 10 for BC (5-1).

Winnebago 54, Marian Central 23: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes fell to the Indians in a nonconference contest.

Boys wrestling

Crystal Lake Central 56, Burlington Central 19: At Crystal Lake, Colton Legan, Jackson Marlett, Dylan Ramsey, Brandon Carbone, Daniel Zuehlke, Nicholas Marchese, Nicholas Zuehlke, Ethan Stroh, Patrick Martin, and Logan Gough won matches for the Tigers. Daniel O’Connor, Henry Deering, Ronald Perez, and Michael Junitz won matches for Central.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,452, Johnsburg 2,789: At Johnsburg, Noah Waters rolled a series of 631 and Caiden Bergren rolled a 611 as the Red Raiders won in the nonconference match.

Woodstock North 3,204, Plano 2,556: At Woodstock, Cam Caldwell rolled a series of 621 with a high game of 234 to lead the Thunder in the KRC matchup.

Woodstock 3,451, Plano 2,556: At Woodstock, Max Haggerty rolled a 277 and Trevor Wolf a 258 to lead the Blue Streaks in a KRC matchup.

Girls bowling

Jacobs 2,250, McHenry 1,243: At McHenry, Bianca Ramirez led the Golden Eagles with a high game of 186 and a series of 475. Imani Taylor led the way for McHenry with a high game of 127.

Johnsburg 2,331, Harvard 1,792: At Johnsburg, Julia McCue rolled a 200 game and a series of 488 as the Skyhawks took the match. Macie Norgard led Harvard with a series of 489.

Woodstock North 2,582, Plano 1,052: At Woodstock, Ava Caldwell rolled a 224 as part of a 563 series to lead the Thunder to the win.

Woodstock 2,254, Plano 1,052: At Woodstock, Avery Carpenter rolled a series of 433 to lead the Blue Streaks in the win.