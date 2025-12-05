Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Kainoa Ancog

Johnsburg's Kainoa Ancog fights for position during a match earlier this season. (Photo provided by Shav Ancog)

Name: Kainoa Ancog

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Ancog, a senior, captured the 157-pound championship at the Vernon Hills Cougar Thanksgiving Invite on Saturday as the Skyhawks placed runner-up as a team.

For his performance, Ancog was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Huntley wrestling’s Janiah Slaughter, McHenry basketball’s Adam Anwar and Jacobs basketball’s Malachi Bell also were nominated.

Ancog answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald about his goals for the rest of the season and more.

What is one thing that people don’t know about you?

Ancog: One thing that I hope people know about me is that I’m a devoted Christian, and my faith is an important part of who I am.

Who has had the biggest impact on your wrestling career?

Ancog: It has to be my parents for always being my No. 1 fans, and Coach JD (Sylvanus) for always wanting the best for me and being there for me on and off the mats.

If you could visit anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Ancog: I’d love to go hike the Dolomites in Italy.

What are some of your hobbies?

Ancog: Guitar, snowboarding, running, watching sports and hiking.

What is your favorite class?

Ancog: Pottery.

What is your favorite fast food?

Ancog: Chipotle. I get a burrito bowl with double white rice, double black beans, steak, double corn, green salsa, lettuce, sour cream and guac.

What is your favorite app on your phone?

Ancog: My favorite app on my phone is probably Instagram or Clash Royale.

What sporting event would you want to go back in time and see?

Ancog: Armand Duplantis breaking the [pole vault] world record in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Or the Iowa vs. Wisconsin dual with my friends in 2024.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Ancog: Slow walkers in the hallway, or when my dad scrapes his fork on his plate during dinner.

If you could sit down and have a meal with anyone, who would it be?

Ancog: I would go to Texas de Brazil with Jesus.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Ancog: I want to finish this season over .850 in wins and make sure my team is as ready for the dual team state series as possible. But most of all, leave it all on the mat and make my last season one to remember.