Huntley earns first win behind career-high 27 from Aidan Gibbs: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Huntley 61, McHenry 55: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders came back from 15 points down in the first half to take the Fox Valley Conference opener while earning their first win of the season. Aidan Gibbs drained five 3-pointers, finishing with a career-best 27 points for Huntley (1-3, 1-0). Isaac Muze added 17 and Isaiah Onu chipped in 11 for Huntley. McHenry dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the FVC,

Jacobs 59, Hampshire 50: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles built a big first half lead and cruised to the FVC win to remain unbeaten at 4-0.

Crystal Lake Central 40, Dundee-Crown 20: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers defense shut down the Chargers in the FVC opener. CLC is 3-0.

Burlington Central 46, Prairie Ridge 18: At Burlington, the Rockets limited the Wolves to just seven first half points en route to the win in the FVC. Central improved to 3-1.

Genoa-Kingston 53, Marengo 48 (OT): At Genoa, Caden Bezik scored 10 points to lead the Indians in the nonconference contest with the Cogs. Sam Vandello and Parker Weadge added nine points each for Marengo (0-2).

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake South 55, Grayslake North 23: At Crystal Lake, Lake LePage scored 19 points to lead the Gators to the nonconference win. Gaby Dzik added 18 as South improved to 4-1.

Crystal Lake Central 36, Lakes 34: At Lake Villa, the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with the nonconference win over the Eagles. CLC improved to 2-5 on the season.

Wauconda 36, Marian Central 27: At Woodstock, the unbeaten Bulldogs dropped the Hurricanes in a nonconference contest.

Boys bowling

Burlington Central 3,209, McHenry 2,905: At Burlington, Camden Page rolled a match-best 246 game, completing a series of 622 to lead the Rockets to the FVC win. Payton Spratt rolled a 600 series for McHenry.

Marengo 3,012, Harvard 2,654: At Harvard, Brandon Schmidt rolled a 222 for the top game of the night and Jacob Leidig had the top series with a 557 to lead Marengo to the KRC win. Ty Fischer had the top series for Harvard with a 510.

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,879, Marengo 2,503: At Huntley, Ashlyn Tenglin had the top series with a 556 and Katie Scaletta the top game with a 219 to lead the Red Raiders. Kayla Miller had the top game and series for Marengo with a 198 and 484.