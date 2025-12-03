Marengo takes care of Woodstock North in KRC opener

Marengo’s Maggie Hanson passes the ball against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo started Tuesday’s Kishwaukee River Conference opener against Woodstock North on an eight-point run and after halftime, the defending KRC champions did it again.

“One of our weaknesses last year was starting slow, so that’s something we’ve been working on in practices,” said junior guard Maggie Hanson, whose Indians earned a 66-45 win to begin conference play.

“Starting quicker and bringing lots of energy right from the start.”

Hanson (game-high eight assists, 10 points) and the the Indians looked to get the ball in the post to 6-foot Macy Noe and 5-10 Ari Rodriguez to the start the second half, and the forwards took advantage by scoring 17 of their combined 35 points in the third quarter.

Marengo (3-4, 1-0 KRC), which has won six of the past seven conference titles, including last year, never trailed against North (2-2, 0-1) on Tuesday.

Marengo’s Macy Noe works under the hoop against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“In the past we’ve had trouble coming out and executing, especially in the third quarter,” Marengo coach Elisa Hanson said. “We know we had an advantage down in the post, so that was kind of what we focused on. How can we get Ari and Macy opportunities in the post? We had some good pick-and-roll opportunities to set them up for some good shots, and they really executed.”

Noe, who is playing on a broken big toe on her right foot, ended with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Rodriguez finished with 15 points (10 after half).

“Starting off strong in the third quarter last year was something we struggled with, so this year it feels great to come out of the locker room fired up and just ready to go,” said Noe, whose Indians led 22-8 after the first quarter, 34-22 at half and 54-32 after the third.

“You extend that lead, and it’s a morale break for the other team.”

Seven players scored for the Indians, including six in the opening quarter. Katie Hanson, Maggie’s twin sister, scored six points on two 3s, Myah Broughton added six points and four steals, and Amber Hagen also ended with six points. Sophie Hanson, a freshman and younger sister of Maggie and Katie, handed out seven assists and hit a 3.

Noe said the improved game of Rodriguez has been a big boost for the Indians early on.

“Ari, even off the court, she’s just great,” Noe said. “Her confidence level has skyrocketed this season. I can even tell from the first half to the second half. Something just flipped in her, and she just took off.”

Marengo’s Sophie Hanson works under the hoop against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock North coach Jay Justice was impressed by the passing and precision of Marengo’s offense.

“They understand position and they do a nice job of making sure their guards are always looking,” Justice said. “They just execute really well with that. Tonight, we didn’t do a good enough job guarding the screen actions. Those broke down many times, so that’s something we have to make sure we’re working through and getting better at as the season goes along.”

Addy Crabill paced the Thunder with 13 points and four 3s, while Gwen Lalor (12 points) also knocked down four 3s. Abbey Ward, who earlier this season scored a program-record 38 points in a win against Jefferson, added nine points and six rebounds. Alyssa Martin finished with six points.

Justice believes his team will continue to find its footing as the season goes on.

“I think we’re going to surprise some teams this year,” Justice said. “When we’re firing on all cylinders, we’re a different team. We just weren’t the team tonight like we’ve already seen this year. We have to make sure we work on keeping our level of intensity, 100% of the time. We get into spurts, and then it goes away.”