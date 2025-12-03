Hampshire tops Jacobs, Woodstock beats Harvard in girls hoops: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Hampshire 54, Jacobs 38: At Algonquin, Mikala Amegasse led all scorers with 18 points and three 3-pointers for the Whip-Purs (2-3, 1-0) in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1). Peyton McCarthy had nine points and two 3s and Roni Dumoulin and Jesslyn Mack each had seven points.

Bri Ramsey scored 13 points to lead Jacobs. Zara Lewis added six points.

Johnsburg 61, Richmond-Burton 25: At Johnsburg, Skye Toussaint had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as the Skyhawks (5-0, 1-0) won their Kishwaukee River Conference opener over the Rockets (3-1, 0-1). Summer Toussaint had 17 points, Addison Sweetwood added nine points and Lauren McQuiston chipped in seven points.

Woodstock 49, Harvard 40: At Harvard, Alex Nowacki poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Blue Streaks (2-2, 1-0) topped the Hornets (0-2, 0-1) in their KRC opener. Emma Bierman added five points for Woodstock.

Summer Jones led Harvard with 14 points, Anelieze Gonzalez had nine points on three 3s and Olivia Nulle had eight points.

Burlington Central 48, Prairie Ridge 19: At Burlington, Scarlett LaFleur scored 17 points for the Rockets (4-1, 1-0) in an FVC win against the Wolves (1-4, 0-1). Julia Scheuer had eight points and Audrey LaFleur tossed in seven.

Huntley 58, McHenry 9: At Huntley, Alyssa Borzych had 13 points and three 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (4-1, 1-0) in their FVC win against the Warriors (3-3, 0-1). Luca Garlin added 12 points and two 3s, Aubrina Adamik had nine points and two 3s and Lana Hobday had seven points.

Dundee-Crown 49, Crystal Lake Central 33: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers (1-4, 1-0) earned their first win of the season by beating the Tigers (1-5, 0-1) in FVC action.

Boys basketball

Round Lake 62, Richmond-Burton 60: At Richmond, Luke Robinson scored 30 points and made three 3s, but the Rockets (0-1) fell short in a nonconference loss to the Panthers. Gavin Radmer tossed in 20 points and four 3s.

Woodstock 74, Grant 64: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (4-0) remained undefeated with a nonconference win against the Bulldogs. Max Beard scored 20 points, JJ Stokes had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Liam Laidig (12 rebounds) and Rian Hahn-Clifton both had 12 points.

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,313, Marengo 3,044: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Sonny Marsalla had a 617 series and 232 high game and Gavin Jacobson added a 612 series and 255 high game for the Blue Streaks in their win over the Indians. Jacob Leidig (527 series) and Dash Mardock (526) paced Marengo.

Huntley 3,377, Harvard 2,580: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Caiden Bergren had a 618 series, Austin Simone had a 608 series and Zach Micho had a 604 series for the Raiders in their win against the Hornets. Logan Nicolas (534 series) had the high game of the match with a 227.

Harvard’s Ty Fischer bowled a 538 series.

Burlington Central 3,051, Johnsburg 2,684: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Camden Page had a 644 series and 225 high game for the Rockets in a win over the Skyhawks. Nicholas Franco added a 541 series and Kainen Hoshina had a 511.

Johnsburg was led by Liam Niederhofer with a 605 series and Kayden Weingart with a 594, including a 257 high game.

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,532, Harvard 1,751: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Kayla Miller rolled a 483 series and Callie Walters added a 454 to lead the Indians to the win against the Hornets. Harvard was led by Macie Norgard with a 477.

Woodstock 2,312, Johnsburg 2,310: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Avery Carpenter led Woodstock bowlers with a 499 series as the Blue Streaks beat the Skyhawks by two pins. Mae Osborn added a 487 series in the win.

Julia Erickson had a 514 series and 204 high game to pace Johnsburg. Julia McCue had a 485 series.

Woodstock North 2,337, Johnsburg 2,310: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Ava Caldwell recorded a 542 series for the Thunder in a win over the Skyhawks. Cierra McNamara added a 438.

Huntley 2,766, Burlington Central 1,986: At Four Seasons in Sycamore, Mackenzie Miller’s 526 series and Katie Scaletta’s 515 led the way for the Raiders in a win against the Rockets.