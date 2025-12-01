McHenry American Legion to host wreath ceremony for veterans

The McHenry American Legion Post 491 laid 288 wreaths at two McHenry cemeteries on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Speaking, and offering prayers, before the wreaths were laid are, from left, McHenry Sons of the American Legion chaplain Richard Clements, McHenry American Legion chaplain Carl Kamienski, and McHenry American Legion Auxiliary chaplain Sharon Nye, Post Commander Chad Miller and Legion Auxiliary Vice President Susan Yon Hanson. (Janelle Walker)

The McHenry American Legion Post 491 is set to pay tribute to veterans at its annual wreath-laying ceremony Friday at seven area cemeteries.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion post, 1331 N. Riverside Drive. Participants are invited to gather for coffee, hot chocolate, doughnuts or bagels, followed by a debriefing and group assignments.

A formal ceremony is then set for 11:15 a.m. between the adjacent Woodland and Saint Mary’s cemeteries, 1611 Richmond Road, McHenry. The ceremony will include an honor guard, playing of taps, the national anthem and a riderless horse honoring POW/MIA veterans.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett, more than 50 Team Home Depot employees and executives, Operation Wild Horse representatives, local veterans, community members and families are scheduled to attend.

After the ceremony, volunteers will spread out to place 3,000 wreaths donated by The Home Depot on veterans’ graves at Woodland, Saint Mary’s, St. John’s, St. Patrick’s Churchyard, St. Patrick’s Countryside, Holy Apostles, Ringwood and Christ The King cemeteries.

“This event is a powerful reminder that our veterans’ sacrifices are never forgotten. Each wreath represents gratitude, honor and remembrance during this special time of year,” said Susan Yon Hanson, Post 491 president.

Post Commander Chad Miller thanked The Home Depot for its donation. “This remarkable contribution ensures that our community can continue the meaningful tradition of placing wreaths on the graves of those who served our nation. We also sincerely thank the city of McHenry for their unwavering support of our three outstanding veterans organizations and the work we do for our veterans and their families,” Miller said.

In addition to the American Legion, McHenry is home to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 and the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

The American Legion invites all community members to attend, participate or volunteer to lay wreaths, Yon Hanson said. Extra wreaths, while supplies last, are available for other posts or organizations that wish to honor veterans at their own local cemeteries.

To volunteer or request wreaths, call Yon Hanson at the McHenry American Legion at 815-344-8491 or email syhanson@alaunit491.org.

Separately, Crystal Lake‘s William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 will host a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 13 in partnership with Wreaths Across America, Crystal Lake VFW Post 12014, the Marine Corps League, the Veterans Assistance Commission, Veterans Path to Hope and the city of Crystal Lake. That event kicks off with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery at 150 West Woodstock St., and the public is invited.