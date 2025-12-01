Girls golf: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament earlier this year at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area girls golf team.

First team

Kinsey Hayes, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Kinsey Hayes, Huntley, jr.

Hayes carded a career-best 79 at the Class 2A Boylan Regional to take runner-up and was fourth at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with an 83. The Red Raiders junior placed eighth at the McHenry County Meet (88) and finished runner-up in the FVC end-of-season points standings, which factors in duals and conference tournament results.

Grace Mertel, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Grace Mertel, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Mertel, like Hayes, broke 80 for the first time at the Class 2A Boylan Regional with a career-best 79, taking fourth in a scorecard playoff. The Wolves senior was sixth at the FVC Tournament (86) and seventh at the McHenry County Meet (85). She was fourth in the FVC points standings.

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Rud, the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, made it to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time after advancing out of a playoff at the Waubonsie Valley Sectional. Rud shot an 81 at sectionals and 85 at regionals, where she took sixth and led the Tigers to the team title. Rud carded a 77 to win the McHenry County Meet and earned medalist honors at conference with an 81.

Natalie Zimmerman, Jacobs (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Natalie Zimmerman, Jacobs, jr.

Zimmerman tied McHenry’s Abby Powers for second at the FVC Tournament with an 82, one shot behind Rud for the title, and led the Golden Eagles to their first conference championship in program history. Zimmerman was crowned the FVC points champion and took seventh at the Class 2A Boylan Regional with an 86.

Second team

Jordan Cheng, Marian Central, so.

Giuliana Dickson, Crystal Lake Central co-op, fr.

Maggie Hanson, Marengo, jr.

Lauren McQuiston, Johnsburg, sr.

Honorable mention

Madelyn Blake, McHenry, so.

Maddie Franz, Hampshire, so.

Lexi Gibson, Burlington Central, so.

Nicole Heims, Jacobs, sr.

Miranda Hoeft, Huntley, so.

Ryleigh Mazzacano, Crystal Lake Central co-op, jr.

Lily Myers, Prairie Ridge, so.

Abby Powers, McHenry, sr.

Bianca Ramirez, Jacobs, so.

Estancia Ramirez, Hampshire, so.