2025 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Invite earlier this season at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. Rud is the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud had never made it to state before.

The sweet-swinging senior accomplished that and much more during her final high school season.

A 20-foot putt on Rud’s last shot in regulation at Naperville’s Springbrook Golf Course put her in a five-golfer playoff for four spots during the Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional.

Rud was the first to advance from the playoff, sending her to her first state tournament in her final try.

At state, Rud, who goes to Crystal Lake South, knocked in three birdies on the first day, advancing to Day 2 and tying for 66th place with an 81-85-166.

It was the culmination of a memorable season that saw Rud shoot a personal-best 77 to win the McHenry County Tournament championship at Boone Creek in Bull Valley and later claim her first Fox Valley Conference individual title with an 81 at Crystal Woods in Woodstock. At regionals, Rud tied for sixth to lead the Tigers to their third consecutive regional title.

For her standout season, Rud was selected as the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Rud is the second straight Crystal Lake Central co-op golfer to win the award, joining 2024 winner Delaney Medlyn, one of Rud’s best friends.

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud watches her tee shot on the 14th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament earlier this season at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Rud answered some questions from the Northwest Herald about her state experience, biggest inspirations, favorite golfer and more.

What was the best part of the state golf experience?

Rud: I think the best part was just being there. I was with my favorite people. I had so much fun, and I got to spend a lot of time with my coach and talk with him. I didn’t get a lot of time with him during the season. So just being with my family and best friends was so much fun.

Who was all there to support you?

Rud: My mom, my dad, my sister, my teammate Ryleigh Mazzacano and Jacobs’ [junior] Natalie Zimmerman. And then my old [high school] teammate, Delaney Medlyn, came down from college and surprised me.

What was the feeling of playing for your last chance at state in a playoff?

Rud: I hadn’t looked at the scoreboard the whole tournament, so when I was walking off [the last green], I thought that was the end of my season. I found out a couple of minutes later I was in a playoff. I was so nervous, and we drew cards, and I was the first to go off the tee. I was the first one to make the putt and make par, and everybody else made bogey, so I immediately made it to state. And I was just in shock, I think I was in tears. It was just a crazy feeling. I worked so hard, and knowing it paid off was insane.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Rud: I guess one is that I have to have a Gatorade with me at all times. I have a water bottle, and then I have a bottle filled with Gatorade. Yellow was always my favorite.

What is your most prized possession?

Rud: The heart necklace that I wear every day. Last year, before Delaney [Medlyn] and Madeline [Trannel] went off to college, our varsity five got matching necklaces. They’re Kendra Scott necklaces, and I have never taken mine off. It’s my favorite thing ever. It just reminds me of them. I’m so excited for Christmas to get to see them again.

What TV show or movie can you watch over and over again?

Rud: “Frozen.” It’s been my favorite ever since it came out.

If you could change one thing about golf, what would it be?

Rud: I would want to be able to use carts when it gets super hot outside.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Rud: My biggest pet peeve in golf is when people are standing too close to me when I’m putting. If I can see you out of the corner of my eye, I’m going to ask you to take a step away. It bugs me so much, I don’t know why. When I’m putting, I have to be in the zone.

What is the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?

Rud: “Stay patient and believe in yourself” – Coach [Kyle] McCaughn. I think about this quote a lot and it helps me stay calm during the round and trust that everything will work out.

What would be your dream job?

Rud: My dream job is to be an elementary school teacher. That’s what I’m going to college for. I coach golf at [the Golf Academy at Terra Cotta], and it’s my favorite thing in the world. I love working with kids and being able to teach them is so rewarding.

Who is your favorite professional golfer?

Rud: Lexi Thompson. I just always looked for her name on the [TV] screen. She’s always been my biggest inspiration. I got to see her at an LPGA event, and I got a picture with her.

Do you have any other favorite athletes?

Rud: Delaney. I’ve always looked up to her since I was like 10 years old. My goal was always to be just like her, and she’s my best friend now. The season without her was hard, but I know she was always there for me either way.

Who has had the biggest impact on you as an athlete?

Rud: My dad, for sure. He’s always believed in me and always told me that, too. He has been my No. 1 supporter through everything in life and golf. I couldn’t have gotten this far without him. Even through the worst rounds of my life, he always says he’s proud of me.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Rud: Ryleigh Mazzacano. She was basically my partner in crime.

Do you have a most memorable shot or round?

Rud: My most memorable shot was the last putt to win conference.

What is your favorite local golf course?

Rud: Boone Creek (in Bull Valley). That’s where I shot my 77 and broke 80.

What will you remember most about your high school career?

Rud: Just the impact I’ve made. I’ve met so many people that have helped me through everything in golf and school, and life-related. I’ve met so many new friends. There are so many memories I couldn’t choose just one.

What are you looking forward to in college (Wisconsin-River Falls)?

Rud: Trying new things. It’s basically a fresh start. I don’t know anybody there, and that’s really hard, but I’m just so excited to go and meet new people and experience new things.