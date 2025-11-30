Johnsburg boys wrestling places 2nd at Vernon Hills: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys wrestling

Cougar Thanksgiving Invite: At Vernon Hills, Johnsburg (156 points) took runner-up and Crystal Lake South (144.5) was third out of 18 teams. Glenbrook South ran away with the team title with 224 points. Cary-Grove (93) took third, Harvard (79) was 10th and Woodstock North (63.5) was 14th.

Johnsburg’s Kainoa Ancog claimed the 157-pound title, and Chase Vogel (120 pounds), Chase Davis (132), Duke Mays (190) and Jackson Hjorth (215) each finished runner-up.

Crystal Lake South had a trio of winners: Logan Aarseth at 113 pounds, Nathan Randle at 144 and Aiden Marrello at 165.

Cary-Grove’s Jacob Turner (138) and Leo Zavala (157) both took third.

Harvard’s Liam Parker won the 106-pound title and Brennan Peters (165) was third.

Woodstock North’s David Randecker was third at 190 pounds.

Boys basketball

McHenry 62, Mundelein 32: At Mundelein, Adam Anwar made 10 baskets and scored 23 points for the Warriors (3-1) in a win at the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament. Nathan Ottaway chipped in 13 points, and Blake Renfro had 10 points and two 3-pointers. Dayton Warren scored eight points.

Burlington Central 63, Rochelle 53: At Sycamore, the Rockets (2-1) topped the Hubs to take third at the Sycamore Strombom Tournament.

Girls basketball

Marengo 51, Crystal Lake Central 18: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson scored 14 points and sank two 3s for the Indians (2-4) in a nonconference win against the Tigers (1-4). Myah Broughton (nine points) and Sophie Hanson (eight points) each had two 3s, and Amber Hagen scored six points. Clara Dobbertin had six points to lead Central.