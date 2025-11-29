Woodstock woman jailed on charges she had over 3 ounces of cocaine

A Woodstock woman was denied pretrial release after being charged with having over 3 ounces of cocaine, according to court records.

Ashley M. Starnes, 37, was charged with possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, records show.

According to a complaint filed in McHenry County courthouse, Starnes had a “zip lock bag containing 104.9 grams of a white powdery substance which was tested positive for cocaine” on Sept. 20.

Starnes appeared in court Friday, where Judge Michael Zasadil denied her pretrial release, saying she poses a “real and present threat” to the public and is currently on a two-year probation for cocaine possession, a case for which she was sentenced in October.

Before her probation sentencing, Starnes’ pretrial release was revoked for failing a court-ordered drug test stemming from another cocaine possession charge, according to court documents.

Starnes’ next court appearance is set for Dec. 2.