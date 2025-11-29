McHenry tops Antioch, C-G beats Waukegan: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

McHenry 49, Antioch 43: At Mundelein, Adam Anwar scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half to lift the Warriors (2-1) past the Sequoits at the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament. Nathan Ottaway tallied 13 points and Dane Currie had six.

Cary-Grove 54, Waukegan 52: At Johnsburg, Adam Bauer, AJ Berndt and Dylan Dumele each scored in double figures for the Trojans (3-1) at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

Barrington 65, Crystal Lake South 59: At Johnsburg, the Gators dropped to 1-3 with a loss to the Broncos.

Grayslake 45, Johnsburg 38: At Johnsburg, the host Skyhawks (0-4) fell to the Rams at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

Lake Park 41, Hampshire 39: At Palatine, Trey Simmons scored nine points as the Whip-Purs (0-3) came up a basket short in a loss to the Lancers at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Seth Roth chipped in seven points.

Glenbrook South 50, Huntley 47: At Palatine, Aidan Gibbs scored a team-high 19 points for the Red Raiders (0-3) in a loss to the Titans. Isaac Muze had seven points, six rebounds and three assists and Isaiah Onu and Jalen Howard tossed in six points apiece.

Crystal Lake Central 62, Elgin 32: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers moved to 2-0 at the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament.