No injuries reported in Wednesday Lake in the Hills fire

The Algonquin–Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District reported no injuries in a small fire Wednesday, Nov. 26. 2025, on 200 block of Apache Trail in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District,)

The Algonquin–Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was called to a fire Wednesday afternoon in Lake in the Hills, reporting no injuries and limited damage.

Firefighters were called at about 5:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Apache Trail in Lake in the Hills for a reported structure fire, according to a news release.

Crews arrived four minutes after the initial call and were directed to the rear of a single-family home under construction, finding a small fire that they were quickly able to put out, officials said.

A loss estimate was not determined, and investigators remained on scene to determine what caused the blaze.

Huntley and Carpentersville fire departments aided in the response, as did Lake in the Hills police and the SEECOM dispatch center, according to information from the fire district.