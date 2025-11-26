Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2025-26

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny looks to the scorer's table as he wrestles Oregon’s Seth Rote at 190 pounds at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional last season. (Earleen Hinton)

Jackson Marlett (Courtesy photo)

Jackson Marlett, jr., Crystal Lake Central

Marlett advanced to the state tournament for the first time last season, medaling in sixth place at 113 pounds to end with a 44-9 record. Marlett, who started his high school wrestling at Burlington Central, won a regional championship and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors during his sophomore campaign.

Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

Nathan Randle, sr., Crystal Lake South

In his first season with the Gators, Randle made the state tournament for the third time in his high school career. Randle, who won two matches at state last year, finished with a 43-3 record, claiming a regional title and taking third at sectionals. Randle started his high school wrestling career at Wauconda, where he medaled in second place during his freshman year.

Radic Dvorak, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Radic Dvorak, jr., Huntley

Dvorak went 3-2 over five matches and medaled in third place at last year’s 3A state tournament. Dvorak, who won regional and sectional championships last season, competed in the freestyle and greco state tournaments, as well as the 16U national duals, over the offseason. Dvorak also finished in seventh place during the 2025 Fargo Junior Nationals. Dvorak went 45-5 last year.

Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central (Photo provided by Marian Central High School)

Jimmy Mastny, jr., Marian Central

A two-time state champion and one of the top-ranked wrestling prospects in the country, Mastny – the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year – guided Marian Central to 20 dual victories and a trip to the 1A dual team state tournament last season. One of multiple state qualifiers back for the Hurricanes, who return state runner-up Austin Hagevold, Mastny represented Illinois in the Junior National Duals and landed a fourth-place finish at the Fargo Junior Nationals.

Blake Livdahl (Courtesy photo)

Blake Livdahl, jr., Richmond-Burton

Livdahl, who started his high school career at Harvard, finished second at the 1A state tournament during his sophomore season at Richmond-Burton. Livdahl, who went 44-6 and won All-KRC honors last year, has been honing his skills over the offseason, competing in the freestyle and greco state tournaments as well as the Fargo Junior Nationals.