Downed power line in Cary closes road as high winds kick up; outages reported around county

A portion of West Main Street in Cary was shut down Wednesday morning due to a downed live power line, officials report.

West Main Street was closed to traffic in the area of North Wulff Street, and ComEd was assessing the scene, according to a Cary Fire Protection District Facebook post.

Strong wind gusts may be to blame, as the National Weather Service forecasts winds to exceed 50 mph Wednesday. NWS meteorologists advise securing any outdoor objects like holiday decorations and furniture. The strong winds have the potential to blow down tree limbs and cause power outages. Roadways in open areas going from north to south face increased hazards of crosswinds.

A wind advisory was issued until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and Will counties.

ComEd is reporting nearly 700 customers in the area without power as of Wednesday morning. Over 2,000 customers are affected by 14 outages reported across McHenry County, according to ComEd.