Adam Anwar scores 24 points in season-opening win for McHenry: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

McHenry 64, Carmel 56: At Mundelein, Adam Anwar scored a team-high 23 points and made three 3-pointers to lead the Warriors (1-0) to a season-opening victory at the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament. Nathan Ottaway chipped in 17 points and Blake Renfro had six.

Barrington 68, Cary-Grove 57: At Johnsburg, the Trojans (1-1) dropped their Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament game to the Broncos. Dylan Dumele scored 20 points to lead C-G, followed by Adam Bauer (16) and AJ Berndt (11).

Waukegan 78, Johnsburg 48: At Johnsburg, the host Skyhawks fell to 0-2 at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Trey Toussaint had 16 points and Jayce Schmitt added 13.

Grayslake Central 49, Crystal Lake South 35: At Johnsburg, the Gators (0-2) lost to the Rams at Johnsburg’s Thanksgiving Tournament. Carson Trivellini led South with 17 points. Noah Cook had seven points.

Woodstock 55, Prairie Ridge 37: At Woodstock, Max Beard had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Streaks (2-0) in a win over the Wolves (0-2) at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. Liam Laidig had eight points and Collin Stock added seven.

Grayslake North 67, Woodstock North 46: At Woodstock, the Thunder (0-2) dropped their Hoops for Healing Tournament game to the Knights.

Hersey 79, Huntley 43: At Palatine, Tyler Dudzinski tossed in 12 points as the Red Raiders fell to 0-2 at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic.

Stevenson 52, Hampshire 32: At Palatine, Trey Simmons had 16 points and two 3s for the Whip-Purs (0-1) in their season-opening loss at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic.

Round Lake 75, Alden-Hebron 41: At Harvard, Aldo Carreno scored 13 points for the Giants (0-1) in a season-opening loss to the Panthers at Harvard’s Thanksgiving Tournament.

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 60, Prairie Ridge 27: At Crystal Lake, Skye Toussaint had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Skyhawks improved to 4-0 with a win over the Wolves (0-3). Summer Toussaint had 23 points, four steals and four assists, Addison Sweetwood added six points and Stori Hurckes had five points and two blocks.

Mother McAuley 45, Hampshire 30: At Hampshire, Mikala Amegasse scored eight points and Jiselle Lopez added seven points and two 3s in a loss for the Whip-Purs (1-3) at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament. Aubrey Fudala scored six points.

Indian Creek 38, Harvard 37: At Shabbona, Summer Jones poured in 23 points for the Hornets (0-1) in a season-opening loss to the Timberwolves. Jones hit three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Olivia Nulle added eight points and six rebounds.

Boylan 53, Dundee-Crown 32: At Carpentersville, Kate Graham scored 12 points for the host Chargers (0-4) at D-C’s Thanksgiving Tournament. Ashly Castro had six points.

Boys bowling

Belvidere North 3,351, Woodstock 3,299: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Trevor Wolf’s 616 series led the Blue Streaks in a loss to the Blue Thunder. Gavin Jacobson had a 614 series and team-high 226 game for Woodstock. Max Haggerty added a 587 series.

Marengo 2,913, Plano 2,722: At Plano, Brandon Schmidt rolled a 574 series for the Indians in a win over the Reapers. Hunter Muench (526 series) had a 213 high game.