Woodstock wins opener at Hoops for Healing Tournament: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 56, Grayslake North 45: At Woodstock, Max Beard scored 16 points to lift the Blue Streaks (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Knights at the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament. Laidig tossed in 12 points and Rian Hahn-Clifton and Collin Stock both had eight.

Hononegah 74, Prairie Ridge 54: At Woodstock, the Wolves (0-1) dropped their opener at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

Wauconda 85, Woodstock North 36: At Woodstock, the Thunder (0-1) fell to the Bulldogs at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

Waukegan 68, Crystal Lake South 38: At Johnsburg, the Gators opened their season with a loss at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Carson Trivellini had 13 points for South, which committed 24 turnovers. Huntley transfer Noah Cook added six points, including two dunks, in his debut for the Gators (0-1).

York 58, Huntley 44: At Palatine, Isaac Muze led the Red Raiders (0-1) with 13 points in a season-opening loss at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Aidan Gibbs had 11 points and Isaiah Onu chipped in six points and nine rebounds.

Round Lake 74, Harvard 31: At Harvard, Julian Acosta had nine points and two 3-pointers for the Hornets (0-1) in a season-opening loss at Harvard’s Round Robin Tournament. Damian Vazquez tallied six points.

Jacobs 65, Northside Prep 34: At Lake Villa, the Golden Eagles (1-0) opened the Lakes Hoopsgiving Tournament and season with a 31-point victory.

Genoa-Kingston 72, Marengo 68: At Oregon, the Indians (0-1) fell to the Cogs in their season opener at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament. Parker Weadge had 21 points for Marengo, which outscored G-K 25-14 in the fourth quarter.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 54, Marian Central 21: At Woodstock, the Trojans (1-0) earned a win against the Hurricanes (0-4) in Bryan Stortz’s coaching debut for C-G. Malaina Kurth and Kennedy Manning had 11 points apiece, and Olivia Leuze added 10 points for the Trojans.

Jasmine Blades had five points to pace Marian.

Wauconda 72, Woodstock North 36: At Wauconda, Abbey Ward, Addy Crabill and Jade Slinko tallied nine points apiece as the Thunder (2-1) took runner-up at the Bob Gillen Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament. Ward was named to the all-tournament team, averaging 20.7 points a game.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,570, Burlington Central 3,294: At Four Seasons in Sycamore, Brayden Thackwray led the Red Raiders with a 634 series and 258 high game in a win over the Rockets. Noah Waters had a 609 series for Huntley, followed by Caiden Bergren (604) and Austin Simone (593).

Camden Page led all bowlers with a 706 series and 279 high game for Central. Kainen Hoshina added a 626 series, including a 262 high game.

Woodstock 3,499, Johnsburg 2,321: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Max Haggerty (672 series) and Sonny Marsalla (667) led the Blue Streaks past the Skyhawks. Marsalla rolled a 276 high game. Devin Haggerty posted a 588 series and Gavin Jacobson had a 566.

Luke Bowers had a 541 to lead Johnsburg, followed by Liam Niederhofer (537).

Woodstock North 3,036, Johnsburg 2,321: At Woodstock, Cam Caldwell (596 series) and Levi Poretta (562) helped lift the Thunder to a win over the Skyhawks.

Marengo 3,288, McHenry 2,817: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Tristan Allen bowled a 613 series in the Indians’ win against the Warriors. Hunter Muench had a 596 series and Brandon Schmidt had a 583.

Payton Spratt had a 533 series to lead McHenry.

Harvard 2,709, Plano 2,585: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Ty Fischer had a 568 series for the Hornets in their win against the Reapers. Camryn Roesler had a 528 series.