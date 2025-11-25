Northwest Herald girls wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2025-26

Annalee Aarseth (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South High School)

Annalee Aarseth, jr., Crystal Lake South

The 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year, Aarseth won a regional championship before taking home runner-up honors at both the sectional and state tournaments at 110 pounds. Aarseth became the first Crystal Lake South girls wrestler to place at state. She also tied Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter for the highest placement at state by a McHenry County-area girls wrestler.

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, jr., Hampshire

Nidelea-Polanin was one of three Whip-Purs to qualify for the state tournament last season. Nidelea-Polanin, who won both regional and sectional titles as a sophomore, medaled in third place at 115 pounds and ended her season with a 37-3 record.

Samantha Diehl, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Samantha Diehl, so., Hampshire

As a freshman, Diehl advanced to the state tournament and medaled in third place at 190 pounds. A regional champion and third-place sectional finisher, Diehl concluded her freshman year with a 31-6 record. During the offseason, Diehl represented Illinois at the Fargo Nationals and Women’s National Duals.

Huntley's Aubrie Rohrbacher

Aubrie Rohrbacher, sr., Huntley

A three-time state qualifier and a two-time state medalist, Rohrbacher compiled a 45-10 record for the Red Raiders during her junior season. Rohrbacher, who won a regional title and took second at sectionals last season, finished sixth at state at 130 pounds after medaling in third place at state during her sophomore campaign.

Natalie Corona (Courtesy photo)

Natalie Corona, sr., McHenry

Corona became a three-time state qualifier and won one match at state last season in the 140-pound bracket. Corona went 36-7 for the Warriors, winning a regional championship and placing third at the sectional tournament. Corona competed in the Freestyle Club Cup and the Illinois Freestyle State Championship in the offseason.