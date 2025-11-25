2025-26 Northwest Herald girls wrestling preview capsules

McHenry’s Natalie Corona (left) battles Barrington’s Nicole Dziura at 140 pounds in Hampshire Regional action last season at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Andrew Brown (second season)

Top returners: Melanie Granda, sr., 105 pounds

Key newcomers: Allison Leffew, jr., 110; Ella Habib, jr., 140

Worth noting: Granda was a sectional qualifier last year and placed at the girls open in Springfield this past spring. ... Leffew’s season was cut short by injury last year... Burlington Central is replacing a four-time state medalist in Tori Macias, and well over 200 career wins between Macias, Soraya Walikonis and Ruby Vences. ... “This is going to be a reloading year for us, but we will still have ladies who are excited to show up and ready to work hard and punch their ticket to the state tournament,” Brown said.

Coach: Tim Hayes (11th season)

Last season: 8-3 dual record

Top returners: Ruby Gavina, jr., 130; Violet Wheatley, so., 135

Key newcomer: Addison Perez, fr., 105

Worth noting: Perez comes to Dundee-Crown after a successful eighth-grade season with the Dundee Highlanders. She finished her eighth-grade season by taking sixth place at the IKWF state tournament. ... “Our goal this season is to honor the tradition of D-C wrestling by giving relentless effort, holding each other accountable and leaving the mat with no regrets,” Hayes said.

Hampshire’s Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, top, wrestles Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores in the 115-pound final match during the Schaumburg girls wrestling sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Coach: Matt Todd (fourth season)

Top returners: Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, jr., 115; Sam Diehl, so., 190; Madison Minson, jr., 145

Key newcomers: Annabelle Mueller, fr., 100; Stella Piazza, fr., 110; Kylynn Larkin, fr., 100; Elsie Ortiz, fr., 105

Worth noting: Nidelea-Polanin and Diehl were state placers last year. ... Mueller and Piazza were IKWF state champions last year. ... “This girls team has pushed each other during the offseason and are starting to jell to make another run,” Todd said. “They have come into the room with a focus and a chip on their shoulder after last season. They continue to push each other and improve every time they step onto the mat.”

Coach: Mike Stumpf (first season)

Top returners: Denise Lopez, so., 100; Nevaeh Ovalle, so., 105; Alexa Herrera, sr., 110; Giada Reising, so., 115; Madelynn Berger, so., 130; Khloe Vest, so., 135; Genah Arias, jr., 140; Ithandehui Rosas, sr., 145, April Cardenas, sr., 155; Jarithsie Mercado, sr., 190

Key newcomers: Khloe Adams, fr., 100; Annaliah Sanchez, jr., 115; Marilyn Carranza, fr., 120; Elyza Fredrickson, fr., 125; Melanie Herrera, fr., 145; Kendra Cunningham, fr., 155; Delilah Aquino, fr., 190

Worth noting: Herrera is a returning sectional qualifier and Rosas is a returning state qualifier. ... “This season, we don’t just step on the mat to compete — we step on to make history," Stumpf said.

Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher strikes against Harvard’s Khloe Vest at 130 pounds in Hampshire Regional action last season at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Scott Horcher (first season)

Top returners: Janiah Slaughter, sr., 105; Aubrie Rohrbacher, sr., 130; Gracia Garcia, jr. 135

Key newcomers: Donna Garcia, so., 110; Isabelle Singer, so., 120; Cordelia Adame, so., 125

Worth noting: Huntley won an IHSA regional last year. ... Slaughter was a state runner-up as a sophomore, but an injury sidelined her all of last year. ... Rohrbacher is a three-time state qualifier. She placed third her sophomore year and sixth last year. ... “Believe in the process, do the work,” Horcher said.

Coach: Gary Conrad (fifth season)

Top returners: Julia Felton, so., 115; Aaliyah Guichon, jr. 105; Desiree Bowling, so., 140

Key newcomers: Nicole Bagniski, fr.; Aryanna Geiger, fr.

Worth noting: Felton is a returning sectional qualifier. ... Jacobs is still trying to build a full squad for girls wrestling. ... “We have a couple key newcomers to the squad this year that will raise the competitiveness of the program,” Conrad said. “[I’m] excited for this season with some new additional competitions added to the schedule as girl wrestling continues to grow in the state.”

Dundee-Crown’s Diamond Rodriguez (top) battles Jacobs’ Julia Felton at 105 pounds in Hampshire Regional action last season at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: J.D. Sylvanus (fourth season)

Top returners: Carmen Sierra, jr., 170

Key newcomers: Melanie Aguilar, so., 135; Jorja Cashmore, jr., 120; Arianna Deckmann, fr., 170

Worth noting: Johnsburg’s girls wrestling program continues to grow, showing major progress in participation and competitive opportunities. ... After finishing last season with only one girls wrestler, the team now boasts a strong and motivated group with over 10 competitions scheduled exclusively for girls wrestling this season. ... “Even just a few days into the season, these girls have already proven their toughness on the mat,” Sylvanus said. “Watching how they grow from here is going to be truly exciting as we head toward the state series.”

Coach: Chad Miller

Top returners: Madalynn Woodcock, jr.; Charlie Bown, sr.,

Worth noting: “Last year we had three girls wrestling,” Miller said. “This year our number increased to 13. It’s going to be exciting year watching these girls grow. All of the new girls never wrestled before but they are athletic girls. We look to compete in all the tournaments we attend and to improve everyday. I’m positive it will be a different team by the end of the year.”

Coach: James Buss (third season)

Last season: 11-2 dual record

Top returners: Natalie Corona, sr., 140/145; Madalynn Sima, sr., 155/170; Alexa Colin Garcia, sr., 115; Nala Hernandez, so., 235

Key newcomers: Brooklynn Anderson, jr., 190; Kaylee Garcia, fr., 100/105; Kiera Kukla, fr., 120/125; Mackenzie Sassolino, sr., 100/105

Worth noting: McHenry’s four returning wrestlers are all Fargo qualifiers. ... Corona is a three-time state qualifier, placing fifth in 2024 at 140. ... McHenry took second at the Glenbard North tournament last year. ... “We are excited for having our biggest team yet and look forward to keep growing this season,” Buss said.

Coach: Devin Tortorice (second season)

Top returners: Madelyn Peterie, jr., 140; Charlotte Gentry, jr., 135

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Peterie, fr., 135; Gabbi Reagan, fr., 120

Worth noting: Madelyn Peterie is a returning sectional qualifier. ... Gentry took second at R-B’s opening tournament last year and will look for a strong showing at the Rockford East Tournament this year. ... “We had a young group last year, and all of the girls put in work this offseason and clearly shows,” Tortorice said. “I’m excited for the girls to showcase their growth.”

Woodstock’s Eva Hermansson (left) battles Dundee-Crown’s Iris Torres at 110 pounds in Hampshire Regional action last season at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Eric Hunt (fourth season)

Last season: 8-3 dual record

Top returners: Eva Hermansson, sr., 115; Danica LaTessa, sr., 125; Hannah Olsen, sr., 130; Ava Kok, jr., 140; Brianna Crown, sr., 155

Key newcomers: Lou Lou Splendoria, fr., 100; Ella Fulkerson, fr., 155; Tayler Menzel, jr., 135

Worth noting: Woodstock co-op took first at the Harvard Scramble, second at the Hampshire Tournament, third at the Oswego Invite and third at the Hampshire Regional last year. ... Hermansson was the KRC Girls Wrestler of the Year... “This season is going to be our best in program history,” Hunt said. “We have been sharpening the axe for nine months, every detail has been meticulously analyzed and prepared for and we have strong systems in place, which should lead to individual and team successes.”