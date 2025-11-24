Village Road and Angela Lane near Crystal Lake to see lane closures

Village Road and Angela Lane in the Crystal Lake area will see intermittent lane closures starting Tuesday morning.

The closures are required so crews can install temporary asphalt at those locations, project officials said.

Officials said Tuesday’s closures should allow crews to be able to complete the work that day.

The streets had intermittent closures last week as project crews placed a base layer in those sections. Crews were slated to add the temporary asphalt to make the roads more drivable.

Randall Road will remain open Tuesday.

County officials have said the goal is to complete the work on Village Road and Angela Lane before the west leg of Miller Road at Randall Road temporarily reopens with all available turns in time for the holidays. Officials have been aiming for an early December reopening for Miller Road, pending cooperative weather. The west leg of Miller Road is expected to be closed again in the spring.