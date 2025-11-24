Northwest Herald boys basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2025-26

McHenry's Adam Anwar (right) shoots the ball over Cary-Grove's AJ Berndt during the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament championship game last season at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Adam Anwar, McHenry

Adam Anwar, McHenry, sr., F

The 6-foot-7 forward was a legitimate candidate for Northwest Herald Player of the Year before a broken wrist in January resulted in him missing 12 games in a row. He returned to the Warriors’ lineup late in the season and wound up averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, while shooting 64% from the floor. He was named to the Northwest Herald All-Area first team and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors.

Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove (Joe Aguilar)

Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, sr., F/C

The 6-7 forward/center enjoyed a breakout season as a junior, as he averaged 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game for a Trojans team that won 19 games. Bauer is an athletic forward who can put the ball on the court, defend in space and hit mid-range jumpers. He was named All-Area second team last season.

Max Beard, Woodstock (Joe Aguilar)

Max Beard, Woodstock, jr., G

The versatile 6-3 guard has been a part of back-to-back 20-win teams in his first two high school seasons. As a sophomore, Beard was a unanimous All-Kishwaukee River Conference selection after leading the Blue Streaks in scoring (18 ppg) and rebounding (7 rpg), while sinking 72 3-pointers. A team captain last season, he was named to the All-Area second team.

Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg

Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, sr., G

The 6-3 guard is a two-time All-KRC pick and was a unanimous selection as a junior after averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals a game. He shot 48.4% from the floor and sank 63 3-pointers. Schmitt led the Skyhawks in scoring, steals and deflections, and was second on the team in rebounding and assists.

Carson Trivellini

Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, jr., G

The 6-3 junior recently committed to play baseball for the University of Illinois. His hand-eye skills are obvious in basketball too. A varsity player since his freshman year, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game in an all-conference campaign for the 30-game winners. An All-Area second-team selection, he should be the Gators’ primary ball-handler.