Person flown to hospital after crash early Sunday near Huntley

A person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday near Huntley.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to the 10300 block of Seeman Road at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, fire district officials said in a news release.

Fire crews found a single vehicle that was heavily damaged “after striking a tree,” according to the release.

Crews upgraded the response to an extrication because of the severity of the crash and condition of the vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics freed the person, who was the only one inside the vehicle.

An ambulance, two fire apparatus and a battalion chief responded to the scene, and an additional fire apparatus went to Huntley High School on Harmony Road to create a landing zone for a medical helicopter, according to the release.

Because of the severity of the person’s injuries and “the extended time required” to free them, fire crews transferred care to a LifeNet medical helicopter. The person was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.