Letter: How different are we now than in 1863?

A pleasure to read Tom Emery’s columns especially his most recent regarding Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Is it much different as we approach our 250th anniversary than it was in 1863? Are we not still engaged in a great civil war testing whether our nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal shall long endure?

Then as now, likewise in 1776, the enemy is the British, and its system of empire which strives to control peoples by subjugation, economic deprivation, and culling the population. The Royalists in 1776, the Confederates in 1860 and today those who support endless warfare enrich today’s oligarchs while most suffer. The American Revolution was seen by the world as the biggest break in the century’s old fight against oligarchism, and the American Civil War as another attempt to destroy what was the model government overcoming enforced backwardness.

The oligarchs have never given up trying to bring the wayward colony back into the fold. Today it’s easier as Deep State Psy-Op warfare is used on all fronts and as Twain once said, “there is no distinctly native American criminal class … except Congress.“

While the oligarch’s colonial world of the past 500 years collapses, they are in panic threatening to destroy mankind by nuclear Armageddon. The world once looked to America as a beacon of hope on a shining hill. Lincoln’s words still resonate today …the government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock