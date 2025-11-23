Johnsburg girls basketball wins Feast Mode championship: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 57, Rockford Lutheran 49: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint recorded 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Skye Toussaint tallied 18 points, six rebounds and three steals as the host Skyhawks (3-0) beat the Crusaders to win the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament championship.

Addie Graff added nine points and eight rebounds for Johnsburg. Summer and Skye Toussaint were named to the all-tournament team.

Crystal Lake South 69, Marian Central 20: At Johnsburg, Makena Cleary had 16 points, Tessa Melhuish had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Gaby Dzik added 13 points for the Gators in win against the Hurricanes (0-2) at the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament.

Crystal Lake Central 60, Woodstock 35: At Johnsburg, the Tigers defeated the Blue Streaks (0-2) at the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament.

Crystal Lake South 54, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Johnsburg, Dzik scored 20 points, and Laken LePage had 18 as the Gators (2-1) beat the Tigers (1-2) in the consolation championship of the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament. Dzik and LePage were named to the all-tournament team.

Huntley 60, South Elgin 41: At Carpentersville, Evie Freundt had a career-high 18 points to lift the Red Raiders (2-1) to a win over the Storm at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament. Aubrina Adamik had 13 points. Luca Garlin added eight.

Nazareth 72, Dundee-Crown 23: At Carpentersville, Kate Graham had six points for the Chargers (0-3) in a loss at the D-C Thanksgiving Tournament.

McHenry 57, North Chicago 30: At Zion, Mia Schober, Kaitlyn Miller and Bella Botts each scored 10 points for the Warriors (2-2) at the Zion-Benton Tournament. Chloe Casey had eight points.

Burlington Central 44, DeKalb 41: At Burlington, the host Rockets (3-1) defeated the Barbs to take third at the Mark Einwich Tournament. Julia Scheuer and Ashley Waslo both had nine points for Central, and Audrey LaFleur tossed in eight. LaFleur earned all-tournament honors.

Kaneland 49, Marengo 34: At Burlington, Macy Noe tossed in 12 points for the Indians (1-3) in a loss to the Knights at the Mark Einwich Tournament. Maggie Hanson and Sophie Hanson had nine points apiece.

Prairie Ridge 54, East Aurora 22: At Burlington, Maia Cassin led the way with 23 points, and Zoe Nanos added 15 for the Wolves at the Mark Einwich Tournament.

Fremd 62, Hampshire 22: At Hampshire, Mikala Amegasse had five points to lead the host Whip-Purs (1-2) in a loss to the Vikings at their own tournament.

Rolling Meadows 65, Jacobs 19: At Hoffman Estates, the Golden Eagles fell to 1-3 at the Hoffman Estates Tournament.