Woodstock North’s Abbey Ward sets school record with 38 points: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Woodstock North 56, Rockford Jefferson 51: At Wauconda, junior Abbey Ward set a school single-game record with 38 points for the Thunder (2-0) in a win at the Wauconda Tournament. Ward knocked down 16 field goals and 6 of 10 free throws, scoring 25 of her 38 points in the second half. Alyssa Martin added seven points and Addy Crabill had five for North.

Hampshire 38, Geneva 36: At Hampshire, Roni Dumoulin tossed in 11 points to lead the Whip-Purs (1-1) to their first win at their own tournament. Jiselle Lopez added nine points and Peyton McCarthy and Mikala Amegasse each had six.

South Elgin 52, Dundee-Crown 32: At Carpentersville, Kate Graham poured in 21 points as the Chargers fell to 0-2 at the D-C Thanksgiving Tournament.

Sycamore 53, Marengo 51: At Burlington, Sophie Hanson (16 points), Myah Broughton (12) and Maggie Hanson (11) scored in double digits for the Indians in a loss to the Spartans at Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Tournament. Macy Noe had eight points.

Niles North 30, McHenry 24: At Zion, Lucy Jones had seven points and Chloe Casey added six for the Warriors (1-2) in a loss at the Zion-Benton Tournament.