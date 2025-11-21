Shaw Local

McHenry man pleads guilty to battery for biting stranger

Aleksandar Visnjic

Aleksandar Visnjic (Photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Amanda Marrazzo

A McHenry man accused of forcing his way into a stranger’s apartment, then biting the man’s thumb, has pleaded guilty to battery.

Aleksandar Visnjic, 32, was sentenced to two years of misdemeanor probation and 180 days in the county jail during his court hearing Tuesday. But with credit for time spent in custody since his arrest, the jail time is considered served, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

A charge of home invasion, a Class X felony, as well as a charge of disorderly conduct, were dismissed, records show. Had he been convicted on the Class X felony, he could have faced six to 30 years in prison.

Authorities said that at about 7 a.m. on July 31, multiple 911 calls were made from residents at Garden Quarter Apartments reporting a man was knocking on doors and attempting to enter residences.

He then followed a resident into an apartment, pushing his way inside, McHenry police said, adding the two fought and Visjnic bit the resident’s thumb.

Visnjic was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation within 60 days of his release from jail, refrain for ingesting alcohol or drugs not prescribed and submit to random screens. He also was ordered to stay away from his victim, the order said.

