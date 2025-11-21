Summer Toussaint leads Johnsburg to tournament final: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 55, Freeport 53: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks drained 11 3-pointers, led by Summer Toussaint’s six. Toussaint finished with a game-best 30 points to lift the Skyhawks into the championship game of the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament.

Addie Graff added nine points for Johnsburg (2-0), which will face Rockford Lutheran in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

McHenry 42, Fenton 38: At Zion, Angie Rehm scored 12 points as the Warriors earned their first win of the season at the Zion-Benton Tournament. Chloe Casey added 10 points and Holly Waters had six for McHenry (1-1).

Woodstock North 60, Belvidere 22: At Wauconda, Abby Crabill drained six 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 18 points as the Thunder opened their season with a win over the Lady Bucs at the Wauconda Tournament. Gwen Lalor scored 17 and Abby Ward added 15 for North (1-0).