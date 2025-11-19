Huntley girls basketball earns opening win against Boylan: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Huntley 52, Boylan 37: At Huntley, Aubrina Adamik led all scorers with 14 points as the Red Raiders (1-0) opened the season with a win at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament. Alyssa Borzych and Luca Garlin also reached double digits with 10 points apiece. Evie Frendt scored eight points and Kara Giordano had five.

Johnsburg 68, Marian Central 25: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint scored 26 points and made four 3-pointers as the Skyhawks (1-0) beat the Hurricanes (0-1) in their opener of the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament. Skye Toussaint had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Kailey Delulio and Lauren McQuiston each added seven points.

Marengo 41, Belvidere North 25: At Burlington, Maggie Hanson and Macy Noe scored 10 points apiece as the Indians (1-1) beat the Blue Thunder at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. Sophie Hanson chipped in eight points and Katie Hanson had five.

Kaneland 49, Prairie Ridge 26: At Burlington, the Wolves (0-1) fell to the Knights at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. Zoe Nanos and Maia Cassin (two 3s) led Prairie Ridge with nine points apiece.

Willows Academy 52, Crystal Lake Central 44: At Johnsburg, the Tigers (0-1) lost their opener at the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament.