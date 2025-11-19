Crystal Lake Central ace pitcher Oli Victorine commits to Illinois

Crystal Lake Central’s Oli Victorine deals against Harvard in a nonconference game last season at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Crystal Lake Central’s Oli Victorine sets the bar high for herself.

It’s in her nature, and what drives her to succeed.

When the Tigers junior pitcher went on an official visit to the University of Illinois in Champaign in late September, she heard exactly what she needed to hear from Illini women’s softball coach Tyra Perry.

“Coach Perry gave one of the most inspiring speeches I’ve ever heard. She truly wants the best for every player, and that level of care is shared by the entire staff,” Victorine said. “Illinois has the tradition of competing at the highest level, and you can definitely feel that standard in everything they do.”

Perry’s words, the close proximity to home and the “warm and familiar vibe” of the campus were a few things that stood out to Victorine, who recently announced her commitment to the Illini. She’ll become the seventh in her family to attend Illinois.

She picked Illinois over her two other top options, Minnesota and Michigan State.

“If I’m being completely honest, I loved all three,” Victorine said. “They were all so close. It was lots of tears when making the decision. They all have great education programs, which is what I want to go into.

“Really, it just came down to what felt most at home for me and where I felt the most where I can be myself.”

Crystal Lake Central's Oli Victorine throws a pitch during a game against Huntley last season at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In her first two seasons at Crystal Lake Central, Victorine has already established herself as one of McHenry County’s top pitchers. She backed up a strong freshman season with another great year as a sophomore, going 11-6 with a 1.06 ERA, 183 strikeouts and 23 walks over 106 innings. Her standout season earned her Illinois Coaches Association All-State first-team honors in Class 3A.

She joins Prairie Ridge senior Reese Mosolino as a future Big Ten pitcher after Mosolino committed to Indiana last year.

Victorine helped lead the Tigers to their first regional title in nine years and their most wins since 2002 with a 25-7 record. Central’s season ended in a Class 3A sectional final with a 5-2 loss to Prairie Ridge, which scored five runs in a wild sixth inning to stun the Tigers.

Victorine said she’s throwing as fast as 69 mph as she prepares for her junior season.

“I am definitely looking forward to being an upperclassman,” said Victorine, who hit .323 with eight doubles, six home runs and 28 RBIs last season. “Being an upperclassman comes with a lot of responsibility. Now I feel that more than ever, because now I get to – you know – drive the freshmen around and help them out and be that mentor to them.

“I love being a role model, and that’s what I’m looking to do most for our team this year.”

“I’ve always known that I wanted to be the best. When I learned about the D-I college softball level, I knew I wouldn’t stop at anything to get there.” — Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central junior

Victorine plays for the Illinois Chill and credits her dad, Matt Victorine, and pitching coach Jill Spellacy in helping her reach her potential. She developed a strong work ethic and desire to be the best early on.

“In my early years, I was bit overlooked,” she said. “This made me work extra hard, and every time I practice, I work with a purpose and a drive to be No. 1. You have to love to win more than you hate to lose, and I love winning.”

Playing at the D-I level has long been a goal of Victorine.

“I’ve always had that mentality. When I was about 8 or 9 years old, that’s when I started to dream about playing softball at the highest level,” Victorine said. “I’ve always known that I wanted to be the best. When I learned about the D-I college softball level, I knew I wouldn’t stop at anything to get there.

“I had to play it, because that’s where I would feel my best.”