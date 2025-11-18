Marengo defeats Johnsburg in boys bowling: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Marengo 3,426, Johnsburg 2,992: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Brandon Schmidt had a 611 series for the Indians in a win against the Skyhawks, including a 233. Dash Mardock had a 570 series, Jacob Leidig a 566 and Tristan Allen a 547. Leidig rolled a 234 high game.

Johnsburg’s Iggy Karr led all bowlers with a 628 series, including a match-high game of 267. Liam Niederhofer had a 575 series and Luke Bowers a 521.

Woodstock 3,387, Harvard 2,506: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Max Haggerty (671 series), Sonny Marsalla (626), Gavin Jacobson (570) and Devin Haggerty (557) led the Blue Streaks past the Hornets. Max Haggerty had games of 211, 255 and 205. Devin Haggerty had a 240 high game.

Harvard was led by Camryn Roesler with a 478 series.

Woodstock North 3,022, Harvard 2,506: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Cam Caldwell rolled a 655 series, including games of 237, 203 and 215, for the Thunder in their win over the Hornets. Levi Perrotta had a 599 series.

Huntley 3,403, McHenry 2,971: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Grant VanValkenburg led all bowlers with a 650 series in the Red Raiders’ win over the Warriors. VanValkenburg rolled games of 190, 215 and 245. Austin Simone added a 610 series, Caiden Bergren a 575 and Will Larkey a 541.

Burlington Central 3,158, Plano 2,767: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Camden Page (566 series) and Nicholas Franco (555) led the Rockets past the Reapers. Franco had a team-high game of 217.

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton 42, McHenry 31: At Richmond, the Rockets (1-0) picked up an opening-season win over the Warriors (0-1). McHenry was led by Angie Rehm with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Casey chipped in 10 points.

St. Charles North 60, Marengo 28: At Burlington, the Indians opened the season with a loss to the North Stars at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. Maggie Hanson had eight points and a pair of 3-pointers for Marengo (0-1).

Lake Zurich 44, Hampshire 20: At Lake Zurich, Peyton McCarthy had eight points, and Mikala Amegasse and Jiselle Lopez tossed in six points apiece for the Whip-Purs (0-1) in a season-opening loss to the Bears.

South Elgin 59, Jacobs 43: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (0-1) fell to the Storm in their season opener.