Village Road near Crystal Lake to see closures

Work continues near Randall and Miller roads on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Village Road is experiencing closures.

Village Road near Randall Road in Crystal Lake will have intermittent closures into Tuesday.

The closures are required in order for crews to get gravel and other materials in place to make a base layer, McHenry County Division of Transportation Public Information Officer Hans Varga said.

Crews will add temporary asphalt on top of the base layer, which will make it more drivable for the public, Varga said. When that would happen depends on the contractor.

Varga said it looks like as of this time, putting down the temporary asphalt would require short-term lane closures with flaggers to direct traffic, but that is subject to change based on project needs.

The work is also happening at Angela Lane, Varga said.

The goal is to have all the work wrapped up before Miller Road at Randall Road opens up in time for the holidays.

Motorists are asked to plan for brief delays and use caution when traveling through the area.